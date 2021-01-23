I was on the Dave Kane radio show on WARA the other Saturday morning and I got hit right at the get-go with 10 questions. The questions were made popular by the late James Lipton of “Inside the Actors Studio,” although their origins go back to Proust. The Q-and-A went like this:
1. What is your favorite word? Bourbon. (Hey, I was caught off guard).
2. What is your least favorite word? No.
3. What turns you on spiritually? Fresh air and nature (OMG!)
4. What turns you off? People who don’t know who they are.
5. What sound or noise do you love. Jazz (Should have said blues).
6. What sound or noise do you hate? (Don’t remember my answer — dead air?)
7. What is your favorite curse word? It begins with F.
8. What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? Trial lawyer
9. What profession would you not like to do? Radio talk show host.
10. If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates? “Where have you been? You’re late!”
I believe other guests that day were much more creative. Later in the show the often outspoken Dave, described my column as more like “sharing,” which was very tactful and polite.
A critic once described my column as being like a “Seinfeld” episode. About nothing.
Saturday sermon
“The cost of liberty is less than the price of repression.”
— W.E.B. Du Bois
So long, it’s been …
I’ll have to retire my favorite description of Your Ex-President: The Lyin’ King, which I didn’t invent. Jimmy Kimmel used it in his show last May 4, but I first read it in the novel “The Big Lie” by James Grippando, published in February 2020.
Feedback
“It is always a pleasure to read your column. Last week’s made me feel like we were kindred spirits,” writes Richard Plumb of Norton. “I too enjoy reading as a window to awakening my mind, as well as relaxing my mind. When the world seems too much with me, I too grab a mystery or spy novel to escape. Living in a gumshoe or spy’s shoes for a brief period is so much fun. I also get into non-fiction regularly like ‘Mayflower’ or ‘Bunker Hill’ through the Norton Library Men’s Book Club.
“Today,” he adds, “I am sending a donation to the Greater Attleboro Council for Children.”
Talking about the reading column, Wendy Oliver writes: “Our son Jeff at age 6, reading the cereal box, asked, ‘Are milligrams good for you?’”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what common beverage is named after the Latin word meaning “to drink.”
“I never took Latin and had a hard time with this one — I’ll go with my favorite,” writes Terence. “I’m guessing beer.” Correct. Chris agrees, “based solely on the fact I know that beber is Spanish for ‘to drink’.”
“I never studied Latin formally — Latin was dropped at my high school as it was considered a dead language,” writes Linda. “The Latin I do know was learned in church, from music and from learning French, Spanish and Italian. Since Italian is closest to Latin, I thought to drink in Italian is ‘bere.’ So I guess beer. It’s great using language origins in a clue!”
“My answer is water,” writes Ron. Doug admitted he was stumped, adding, “Not that I am overly sensitive, but when I consulted every dictionary and thesaurus at my disposal, I did not find a single instance where ‘cheating’ was a synonym for ‘research’.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me — without looking it up, and in 10 seconds — which is the only vowel, if any, that isn’t the first letter of a state.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
