Pssst. Hey, Spike, let’s you and I conspire to rig the November election by screwing around with all those mail ballots. They are ripe for fraud, right?
Any ideas? I guess if poor old Ma — bless her soul — gets a mail ballot by mistake, I can forge her signature and mail it in. Oh, wait, you only get a mail ballot if you request one. And I didn’t. Rats.
We can always mail in our ballot and then go to the polls and vote again, right? Oh, wait, the voter lists that the poll clerks use have a big X in a box next to the voter’s name if they voted early or by mail. That won’t work. Rats.
How about we go around the neighborhood and steal all the mail-in ballots from the mailboxes and send them in ourselves? We could probably get, what, maybe 50 ballots that way if we hustle. Not a game-changer. Rats.
Hey, maybe we can find a printer that can duplicate the mail ballot, then we can get a list of eligible voters, forge their names and cast thousands of fake ballots. That will work. Know any Russian or Chinese nationals with those kinds of connections? But when the real mail ballots come in with the real signatures, the fakes will be tossed. It’ll slow things down, but not that much. Rats.
And didn’t I read somewhere that The New York Times praised the mail ballot voting system in Massachusetts as a model for the rest of the country? This could be one tough caper.
I guess we need to get some input from people smarter than us. Must be someone out there who has an idea about how to cast fraudulent mail-in votes and make them count. Maybe they’ll tell us.
Can’t be that these allegations of potential mail-in voting fraud are unfounded, right? If so, there would only be one word for folks claiming that: Rats.
Saturday sermon
“What is important is to spread confusion, not eliminate it.”
— Salvador Dali
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me who the Catholic patron saint of television is.
My answer: St. Clare. Pope Pius XII declared her the patron saint of television in 1958. The story goes that she was too ill to attend Mass, but she was miraculously able to see and hear it on the wall of her room.
Your wrong guesses included Mother Angelica and Gabriel the Archangel (OK, he’s the patron saint of broadcasters and TV and radio workers).
“Your question struck home with me,” writes Bob Gay. “Two years ago, Linda and I traveled to Italy with a Fall River parish group. One of our stops was in the beautiful walled city of Assisi. We visited the church dedicated to St. Clare and also the church dedicated to St. Francis. While we were touring the St. Clare church, we learned that she was the patron saint of television.”
Now, an easier question: I bet you can’t tell me which tree has the same name as an insect.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
