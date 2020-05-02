I’m learning how to walk. About time, no? Walking is good for you and, face it, it’s a lousy time for hitchhiking. I even got a pedometer last week and haven’t turned it off since. I have two favorite walks.
The first I call the 10-mile walk, starting at the Community Gardens on Mechanic Street, meandering through Balfour Park, crossing the street at the Chinese restaurant and strolling over the new walkway the city built, which deposits you at scenic Riverfront Drive.
The path follows the river, which reminds me of days of yore when I canoed it from Attleboro to the Pawtucket Country Club falls.
I now have a kayak, so I may put it in when the river level is low — so I don’t get decapitated by the County Street bridge.
My second favorite walk? Scouring the perimeter trying to find a way into Highland Park without going through the main gate at Berwick Road, climbing over fences or trespassing on homeowners’ property. And I found a way.
If you think you know, let me know. I won’t publish the route; that will remain our secret.
Oh, and when I walk I avoid the cracks in the sidewalk, out of sympathy for my mother’s back.
Saturday sermon
“People like to say that the conflict is between good and evil. The real conflict is between truth and lies.”
— Don Miguel Ruiz
Heroes & Zeroes
The gal I saw, her identity hidden by her mask, walking along singing at the top of her lungs at Tri-Boro Plaza. Heroine.
The guy who held up Stop & Shop wearing a medical mask, and the Tennessee guy carrying a sign urging the end of lockdown and “Sacrifice the Weak.” Zeroes.
Feedback
“I’ve lived next to Highland C.C. (I refuse to call it Highland Park) for 58 years and see everything that goes on there,” writes Alan Ashley. “I did see you trying to fly your kite. You kind of reminded me of Charlie Brown and his kite.
I was also urged by Ellen Curran to “stop making irrelevant comparisons” between COVID-19 and other causes of death, because the pandemic is a “contagious virus with no known cure, prevention or natural immunity.”
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what a siphonophore is. One reader thought it was a musical instrument. Another said lab equipment.
“It is a class of colonial marine animals which include Portuguese man-of-war, jellyfish and coral,” writes Wini Pickett. Agreeing are Carolyn Schultz and Doug Wynne.
The formal answer is weirder: It’s a marine colony of cells that clone themselves together to produce an extended, string-like body. One spotted recently off Western Australia was 150 feet long, making it probably the longest marine creature on Earth.
Note: Some readers took umbrage that last week I called a tomato a vegetable, when it’s a fruit.
Well, it’s a vegetable to nutritionists, and I’m with them.
Now, I bet you can’t name at least four of the six communities the 10 Mile River runs through. Extra points if you can tell me how long it is.
Columns for Kids
Please send donations to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
