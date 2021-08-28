My first car was a black ’50 Plymouth sedan with four doors and couch seats. It was 10 years old and had a lot of mileage on it when I bought it for $150 I had earned working at summer jobs since I was 14.
It lasted about a year, before just dying at the bottom of a hill. I called my dad and he graciously had it towed to the junkyard.
While it was running, I drove my friends to high school, charging them a quarter a week for gas.
Every day I had to park it at the top of a street a half block from my home. When I met my school buddies there in the morning, they’d push me out on the street and down the hill until I was going fast enough to pop the clutch. It wouldn’t start any other way.
At the bottom of the downhill block was a gas station, and I had to pull in there every morning and put air in all four bare tires. Slow leaks, you know.
To coin a phrase, those were the days. I didn’t own another car until after I got out of college. Of course, we’ve had two cars for many years now. What couple doesn’t?
One of my grandsons just got his license and a used car so he can drive to cross-country practice and school and work at Wendy’s. Good for him.
There are still some people who don’t own a car, and use public transit to get around. I saw a report that listed the best cities to be carless in. Boston was No. 4. First was San Francisco, followed by Portland, Ore., and Washington, D.C. Providence was No. 8. Of the 150 cities rated, Shreveport, La., was the worst city.
I wrote a poem about that first car. It reads in part, “My first car,/it died one afternoon/at the bottom of a hill./I never buried it./It was recycled/into a black moth/buzzing behind the curtain/in my aunt’s house.”
You never forget your first car …
Saturday sermon
“Middle age snuffs out more talent than even wars or sudden death do.”
— Richard Hughes
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
… when someone gets a permit for a peaceful demonstration at The Common and then they congregate on the sidewalk.
I didn’t know that
More than a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in America have been wasted or destroyed since December, due to breakage, storage problems, transportation snafus, expirations and people not showing up for scheduled appointments. Nice going, Covidiots.
Feedback
“One of my college teachers loved zero,” writes Dan West, “because, according to him, it has no value, but great power.”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me in what world city the first lottery was established. The hint was it’s a woman’s name. My answer: Florence, Italy. Getting it right were Doug W., Kathy H., team Walter G. and Gail B., Dan W., Beatrice K., Herb E., and Bert H., who said the hint gave it away. Bob G. agreed about the hint, adding “My wife and I were in Florence three years ago. Seeing the statue of David blew me away.” Other guesses were Athens and Paris.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what the translation is for the phrase “Ars Gratia Artis” that encircles the roaring lion in MGM’s logo.
Deadline for responding is 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
