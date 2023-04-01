I got a tin of Mac Baren’s Plumcake for my recent birthday, and last weekend I took a walk and had some. OK, yeah, it’s not a dessert. It’s a pipe tobacco from Denmark. And, as with most things in life, it has a back story …
When I was 19 I was introduced to the sport of rugby at the University of Pennsylvania, and we played teams all over the city and its environs. One opponent was First Troop — which must have been named after an army reserve unit out on Philly’s Main Line. They had a lot of European players.
There was an Irishman who played fullback, which in rugby is like a safety in American football. An “older” man (he may have been near 40), he was memorable because he smoked a pipe while he played.
When they kicked the ball to him, he caught it and kicked it back, pipe in mouth. If he had to tackle someone or be tackled, he tossed his pipe on the ground and afterward looked around for it in the grass, and relit it. I was 19. I was impressed.
Back in those days all the teams that played on a given Saturday gathered afterward at the same bar, Roche & O’Brian’s, a pub in the suburbs. It was very rugby friendly, actually welcoming boisterousness and braggadocio, and encouraging the raunchy rugby songs we sang in our torn shirts and muddy shorts. But the rule was no spikes in the bar, please, but socks are OK. Needless to say, a plethora of pints were consumed.
It was there I took the Irishman aside and asked him what kind of tobacco he smoked. Mac Baren’s Plumcake, he told me. Sometime later I bought my first tin. I wasn’t much of a pipe smoker, but I occasionally lit up over the years, in the spring and fall mostly and always outside.
After graduation, I moved back to my hometown of Allentown, Pa., and soon started that city’s first rugby club, which last time I checked is still going strong. When I moved to New England I played for a Boston club for a few years and then for the Providence Rugby Club for the next few decades.
I played my first game of rugby against Villanova University and my last match (really, I was on the field only about 15 minutes) in Newport — 50 years later.
The weather was nice that day I took my stroll and smoked my pipe. And the Plumcake was, well, memorable.
Saturday sermon
“Stargazer you call the shots and I take ’em.”
— Mother Love Bone
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what these contractions stood for in old English: wun’t, cassn’t, I’st, maun’t, n’as and nathless. My answer: will not, canst not, I shall or I should, may not, never was, nevertheless. The only one getting at least one right was Doug W.
Now, the Hells Angels motorcycle club were founded in 1948 in San Bernardino, Calif., and 80 percent of the 3,500 members today live in the United States and Canada, the rest on six continents, including in 40 European countries plus Thailand, Japan and the Canary Islands. So, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, where the Hells Angels got their name.
Thanks. See you next week.