Due to the coronavirus pandemic, North Attleboro waited 15 months before it could give a proper sendoff to one of its most beloved citizens.
But when a couple of hundred relatives, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday at Community Field for a celebration of the life of Tony Calcia, they gave the ubiquitous town presence a fitting tribute in both words and substance.
Calcia, who died in March 2020 at 64, held roles as park and recreation director for the town and as a vice president of the Hockomock Area YMCA. But the seven speakers Saturday mainly told humorous stories of Calcia’s passion for and devotion to the North Attleboro High School football program.
Among them was one related by Paul Sullivan, a former head coach of the Red Rocketeers.
Calcia had served as a member of the “chain gang,” the crew that maintained the yard markers at football games, and as an unpaid assistant coach. During that time, Calcia became well known throughout the Hockomock League for his exuberance on the sidelines — urging referees to call a penalty or signaling another North Attleboro first down. His enthusiasm won over Big Red fans but was not well received by opponents, Sullivan said.
One time, Sullivan said, Calcia accompanied a group of coaches to Canton to scout an upcoming opponent. The Red Rocketeer coaches were crowded in among Canton fans, including three older women directly in front of them.
Early in the game, Calcia displayed his trademark enthusiasm in urging the referees to throw a flag.
Sullivan said one of the women immediately turned to another and said, “That’s that dips__t from North Attleboro.”
It was a remark, Sullivan said, that made the self-deprecating Calcia burst into laughter.
But Calcia had a serious side too, especially when it came to children. During his 14 years as the town’s park and recreation director, Calcia greatly expanded programs, especially in summer camp offerings.
At the YMCA, where he worked for nearly 20 years, Calcia launched the Integration Initiative, offering programs for young people with special needs. He also became a national leader on programs to protect youths from sexual abuse, training more than 5,000 adults in detection and prevention methods.
So the highlight of Saturday’s celebration came when the town announced it had established a scholarship fund in Calcia’s name to ensure that anyone wanting to attend its summer camps would be able to do so.
And the YMCA announced that it had also begun a scholarship fund to ensure members of the Integration Initiative could attend its summer camp. More importantly, the North Attleboro-based Y was launching Camp Calcia, a summer program for older members of the Integration Initiative.
Those three efforts, Hockomock Area YMCA CEO Ed Hurley said, fulfilled the goal of a poster Calcia hanging behind his desk. That poster was titled “Priorities” and reads:
“A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove ... but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.”
Thank you to North Attleboro and to the Hockomock Area YMCA for carrying out Tony Calcia’s legacy of improving the lives of hundreds of children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.