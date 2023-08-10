Attleboro area residents may soon be able to more easily access a higher level of patient care.
And Sturdy Health, the parent company for Sturdy Memorial Hospital and its many affiliates, will better be able to face the financial challenges awaiting it as an independent nonprofit health system in an increasingly competitive industry.
Those would be twin hopes of the partnership announced this week between Attleboro’s 110-year health care provider and Tufts Medicine, the Boston-based health care giant.
Tufts certainly enjoys a strong reputation for patient care.
Formed in 2014, it is comprised of Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, Care at Home and a large integrated physician network. The health system has more than 15,000 employees handling more than 1.5 million patient cases per year and is the principal teaching affiliate for Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.
Newsweek rates Tufts Medical Center as the No. 41 hospital in the world and No. 4 in New England.
The partnership could particularly help local cardiology patients.
Tufts Medical Center is home to the largest advanced heart failure program in New England. The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association named it one of only four Centers of Excellence in the treatment of this condition, which can profoundly affect quality of life and lead to heart failure.
Since 2000, Tufts Medical Center has performed more adult heart transplants than any other hospital in New England.
But there’s more to this deal than providing additional and improved services. The pandemic dealt a severe blow to all health systems, and both partners no doubt are hoping the partnership will boost their financial futures.
Sturdy ended last fiscal year $28 million in the red, the second straight year of losses after decades of surpluses so robust that capital projects could be completed without borrowing.
Meanwhile, Tufts suffered operating losses of nearly $400 million in 2022 and saw its credit rating dip. The health system planned to save $22 million annually by eliminating 240 positions.
In essence, the affiliation will allow the two hospitals to transfer patients between them, so that sicker patients can go to Tufts Medical Center, and patients more appropriate for community-level care can stay closer to home. And an increased number of patients should improve the financial fortunes of both health systems.
Properly executed, this partnership appears to be a win-win, improving the level of patient care while keeping Sturdy as a locally run, nonprofit organization.
We wish both partners success.