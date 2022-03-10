In the interest of self-care these days it’s a fairly common and effective practice to make a conscious effort to note the various things in our lives, be they small or large, for which we are grateful. That seems especially fitting now, in the grand, global horrific scheme of things.
If you’re like many of the fortunate in this country, you wake up in a warm house next to someone you love, and brew coffee with a machine powered by electricity you don’t have to think about being there. You might take food from the refrigerator to make breakfast that you got from the store down the street. If you’re heading for work, maybe you’ll hit a drive-through for coffee and an everything bagel with cream cheese. Toasted, if you’ve got the time.
Or like many, perhaps you’re working from home, so you hunker down in your space of peace and quiet, fire up your laptop and go about whatever it is you do to make a living. Sometime during the day, if the mood strikes, you can shop online, swiping to buy whatever it is you need, knowing it will be there within 24 hours, guaranteed.
With work done, you can jump in your car and drive down relatively smooth roads to hit the gym, or go for a hike in a calming forest. Maybe you’ll see friends, have a few laughs, come home, make dinner, catch up on your favorite Netflix show, and slide into bed under a blanket of freedom you’ve probably never thought once about.
Tomorrow, more of the same and while every day is different in some way, it’s usually because of events that transpire of your own doing, by your own free will.
For the most part, every day is secure, reliable, dependable in its comforting sameness. And safe. Above all, the day is safe.
You go about your business without bombs bursting in air or in your living room.
You are not huddling with your family in subway tunnels vibrating with the pulsating echoes of explosions from above.
You are not forced to find temporary shelter in the smoldering ruins of a place gone unrecognizable while praying enemy bullets hit you and not your loved ones.
You do not have to leave all your worldly possessions behind and flee on foot for your life with the only things that matter clinging to you — your frightened children who deserve none of it.
We are largely a country who exaggerate and bemoan our decidedly First World problems such as high gas prices or being forced to wear a mask to save our lives and the lives of others. When that happens, when your Amazon delivery is late, when you’re forced to wait in a longer checkout line than you’d like, when your WiFi is spotty, as part of world-care — not self-care — recognize the spoiled-brat in you bubbling up in elitist umbrage and pull yourself back to a reality others are facing that you could never possibly imagine.
Be grateful for all you have. The people of Ukraine wish they could.