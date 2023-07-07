News is often dominated by people who did something wrong — criminals and corrupt politicians to name two.
Today, we salute some local people who are contributing great things to their communities.
Hebron Food Pantry
Nearly one out of five Massachusetts households endures food insecurity. The Hebron Food Pantry, the area’s largest agency in the fight against hunger, alone needs 1.5 million pounds of food a year to satisfy all its clients’ needs.
After months of rising needs and declining donations due to the pandemic, the pantry suddenly received a gift of nearly $70,000. While that may not seem like much, it will make a huge difference for local residents unsure about their next meal.
That’s because for every dollar Hebron spends at the Boston Food Bank, they get $20 worth of food. The gift from the estate of Robert Perry, a longtime King Philip Regional High School teacher who died in 2021, will buy nearly $1.4 million worth of food.
We salute the executor of his estate, Nancy Sherren, for the gift that will help so many people this year.
And we thank all who volunteer and donate to the Hebron Food Pantry and to others fighting against in the area, such as Lenore’s Pantry in North Attleboro and Our Daily Bread in Mansfield.
Lori Scales and Mary Steele
We salute Scales and Steele, among the Massachusetts women honored as Commonwealth Heroines for their outstanding contributions to their organizations and their communities.
Scales, an Attleboro School Committee member, volunteers for the Hebron Food Pantry, Christmas is for Kids, the Attleboro School Store and the Attleboro Varsity Boosters Club.
“Through her professional and volunteer efforts, Lori has made Attleboro a better place to live, especially for those with autism and intellectual disabilities,” state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said.
Steele, a longtime member of the Norton Board of Selectmen, was honored for not only her 17 years of service to her town but as the owner of 7Freight Services, a logistics company based in Foxboro which transports products internationally.
State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, said he nominated Steele because of “her dedication to her work and the town of Norton which has left a lasting impact on our community.”
Taylor Cordeiro and Melissa Zasowski
Seekonk police saluted these two dispatchers for getting help for a suicidal woman.
They answered a call from a family member who received texts from the woman threatening to harm herself.
Cordeiro and Zasowski worked with the company that operates a navigation and emergency system in her car to locate the woman in Plymouth.
The woman was found unresponsive but was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Jason Nuttall
This Norton resident deserves a salute as a member of the Pan Mass Challenge Living Proof community.
He has been a 21-year sponsor of the charity bike ride, which means a lot of miles and a lot of money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.