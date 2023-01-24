In normal times, the election of the Massachusetts Republican Party chairman is off the public’s radar, deservedly so. It’s a political insider position, important to only a tight circle of party activists.
These are not normal times in the Bay State.
The state GOP must step up and oust Jim Lyons, who has led the party down a path of political and financial ruin, putting the state under the domination of the left wing of the Democratic Party.
Lyons is expected to run for re-election Jan. 31 when state committee members gather in Marlboro.
There are plenty of reasons for members to reject him for a third two-year term.
The state GOP couldn’t have fared worse in the November election, losing every statewide office — including governor — and more seats in the Legislature, adding to Democrats’ supermajority on Beacon Hill.
The party is also in the red financially, reportedly owing tens of thousands in unpaid bills.
And most recently, The Boston Globe reported that Lyons spent $1,800, including $800 in party funds, to dig up dirt on two fellow Republicans opposed to his ultra-conservative agenda, breaking Ronald Reagan’s famous 11th Commandment: “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican.”
As many as seven committee members have indicated their intention to run against Lyons, a sign of the dissatisfaction felt by many in the GOP.
Normally, that situation would favor an incumbent. But we’re hoping one member emerges to oust Lyons from his disastrous reign.
Two years ago, former state Rep. Shawn Dooley of Norfolk lost to Lyons by just three votes. He told CommonWealth magazine recently he thinks that at that time, many people weren’t paying attention to internal party politics.
“An additional two years of abysmal failure and losing the corner office has woken up a lot of people,” Dooley told CommonWealth.
Dooley said Lyons’ focus on social issues has alienated the liberal-leaning Massachusetts electorate, where many Republicans, like former Gov. Charlie Baker, support gay marriage and abortion rights.
“Jim commands the segment who their main issues are anti-immigration, anti-abortion, and anti-homosexuality … which are not winning bases to run a political party in Massachusetts,” he was quoted as saying. “Maybe Alabama, not Massachusetts.”
This is important for all of Massachusetts, not just the state GOP. Despite its liberal reputation, a wide segment of the population is moderate on financial issues. They consist of Democrats, Republican and, most importantly, independents, who make up the majority of Bay State voters.
That population made Baker America’s most popular governor even though he presided over perhaps the nation’s bluest state, but is now unrepresented on Beacon Hill for the foreseeable future.
One-party rule, by either party, is certain to leave one-sided policy decisions and corruption.
That needs to end.
Members of the Massachusetts Republican Party must take the first step to rebuilding a two-party system by ousting Jim Lyons as their chairman.