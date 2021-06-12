It’s a Saturday morning. My wife has finished giving the bathrooms a thorough scrub and is now in the living room, pulling furniture away from the walls to get at the dust bunnies and stray Legos that have peacefully hibernated back there until now.
We have friends — fully vaccinated friends — coming over the next day. We might sit out on the porch and enjoy the fresh air, but there’s a good chance they’ll come inside, too. They’ll see the interior of our house, and we don’t want it looking like it’s just been through a year-long pandemic. Today has become spring cleaning day.
I’m upstairs in my son’s bedroom, feeling frustrated. I’m going through his closet and bookshelves and desk drawers, trying to minimize the clutter. I don’t mind this task; it feels satisfying to collect empty Lego boxes that can be recycled, to throw away worn-out clothes, and to gather scissors and glue sticks and other project supplies that can be put downstairs in their proper places. The frustration comes not from the mess but from my son.
He catches me in the act, as I take some old school workbooks out of his desk drawers. What are you doing with those, he wants to know.
Suddenly every article in that desk, on the bookshelves, and in that stuffed closet, are precious and irreplaceable.
I figured we could recycle the outdated workbooks. My son, the summertime scholar apparently, tells me he wants to use them to practice during school break.
He also informs me that the sweatpants with holes in the knee cannot be thrown out because they are his favorite, and the post-it notes of handwritten rules (mostly pertaining to his sister) sitting on the bookshelf cannot be removed.
I run into similar roadblocks in my daughter’s room.
Last year’s calendar gathering dust beneath her bed must be kept because of the smiley faces she drew on it. The dolls she never plays with (and probably wouldn’t miss) are now her favorite toys. And we can’t move any of the stuffed animals into her closet; all 32 of them must be displayed on her dresser.
At this rate I’ll never make any progress. It’s frustrating, but I do remember as a child how precious some of my belongings seemed. A Slinky I barely used but which sat on my bookshelf for years.
A red tin Crayon container that was shaped like a Crayon; I kept it long after I stopped using Crayons because it looked neat.
And yes, even some old school papers that resided in my bottom desk drawer and had no real significance except to remind me how much better my handwriting was getting each year.
I feel for them. But I do need to get rid of some of this stuff if we’re going to have any space for the next round of useless items they’ll come to love. (I’m thinking McDonald’s Happy Meal toys and whatever new fad is akin to the slap bracelets that were the rage during my childhood.)
You can go watch TV, I say, and they bound downstairs to the couch. Finally, I can get rid of those ripped sweatpants and last year’s smiley face calendar. We’ll have a successful spring cleaning after all.
