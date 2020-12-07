Joseph McCarthy was a Republican U.S. senator in the 1950’s who became famous for undermining public trust in various segments of governmental and societal institutions by using his office to publicly advance largely unfounded and unproven allegations that played on the fears and prejudices of the American people.
His style and tactics were so vicious — and effective — they earned a name. This public promoting of untruths and half-truths against foes and institutions for one’s own personal agenda became known as “McCarthyism.”
While few will likely follow this example and call what outgoing President Donald Trump is doing today “Trumpism” (although he might like that), the similarity to what the junior senator from Wisconsin and the defeated president from New York have done in mining the hate, anger and frustration of the American public into personal notoriety is striking. As is the indifference they both exhibited to what their irresponsible behavior did to the country they were allegedly serving.
In fact, there is an important link between McCarthy and Trump. Both had a working and personal relationship with the late and notorious attorney Roy Cohn. His unscrupulous and unprincipled tactics have clearly influenced, advanced and promoted the outrageous behavior of each alleged leader.
But the most important similarity between these two self-serving political disasters is that they managed to gain political success and notoriety because “leaders” in their own party (and some across the aisle) were afraid to confront them. Senators in particular initially lacked the courage and the strength to stand up and say what each was doing was wrong and un-American.
Eventually the Senate did vote to censure McCarthy for his behavior, but only after public opinion turned against him. It was when he dropped from 50% approval down to 34% that senators decided it was safe to stand up to say and do what they should have said and done from the very beginning.
Yet those 1950’s senators look like real profiles in courage compared to their 2020 counterparts. Today’s Republican leaders sat back and watched Trump tell lie after lie about the integrity of our election system. They have been silent as Trump uses his office to promote himself at the expense of his country, simply because they afraid. They fear his political clout, his influence over their conservative party, and his ability and complete willingness to punish those who dare speak out against him.
But it is hard to blame just the leaders when many Americans accept the lies spread by their “beloved president.” Trump didn’t change after his election. Americans chose him knowing full well his inability to be truthful, and his “all about me” nature. He was a conscious choice the country made, and nearly made again.
But his final days as president are revealing just how little Trump cares about America. His pathetic attempts to overturn a lawful election, and the pardons he has granted and will grant moving forward, will eventually turn off all but his most ardent and blind followers.
Trump will soon join McCarthy in the annals of American history as a mistake we eventually corrected. Unless, of course, we make it again.
