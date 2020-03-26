It’s the middle of the night, 3 something in the morning, and I feel like letting folks know what I’m thinking about in the middle of the night. What keeps this mayor up?
I worry about what’s going to happen with our first responders in the police and fire departments. Are they going to get sick? Will they have enough supplies? Will they be able to effectively do their job?
I worry about what’s going to happen with our local hospital, Sturdy Memorial, and whether they’re going to have the supplies they need to meet the demands of the patients coming in.
I worry about domestic violence increasing because people are home and stressed.
I worry about correctional officers who are working in close proximity to inmates who are locked in a facility stretched beyond the design capacity for the population.
I worry about how quickly our city, state, country and world will be able to bounce back from the economic hardship that is going to follow. I think certainly we’re going to have a recession, but from what I’ve also read, it could be more akin to a depression. Either way, it will result in less revenues for the city to run city government and that will cause us to have reduced city services, which means we may see layoffs. That is very concerning.
The thing I take comfort in is seeing is our entire world come together and practice social distancing. There are a handful of knuckleheads out there who are not doing their part but for the most part, it seems that people are. It gives me hope and pride knowing that people do care.
I take comfort in knowing that the media — The Sun Chronicle — has been very responsive and accurate with reporting on what’s going on here at the city level.
I also take comfort in the fact that we have good people working in city government. I am surrounded by a very competent group of folks in the health department and personnel office. My office staff has been amazing. We also have very good department heads throughout the rest of city government, all working together, and we are all on the same page. We have a good economic development director who is already planning for what is going to come next to help our local businesses bounce back. She’s also trying to help businesses navigate their way through the governor’s order to stop working and stay at home.
The two state senators, Paul Feeney and Becca Rausch, and two state representatives, Jim Hawkins and Betty Poirier who represent the different parts of Attleboro, have also been very responsive.
The two U.S. senators, Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, and our congressman, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, have been in constant contact with me. So there are plenty of things that I take comfort in.
Now it is past 4 a.m. This is what keeps me up at night. All that and I had to take my puppy out, who is now sleeping soundly beside me with not a care in the world.
