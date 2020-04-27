This may be my last column in this newspaper.
The reason is that I’m about to divulge a secret shared by my colleagues at every newspaper, radio and television station other than Fox News, Rush Limbaugh’s Excellence in Broadcasting Network and other conservative media outlets throughout the nation.
I will let you in on a secret people on the right side of the political aisle have suspected for years.
Before any of us are allowed to write our first word or produce our first broadcast segment we are required to sign documentation swearing our allegiance to liberal causes. We are also required to ridicule everything said or done by every Republican candidate and public official, no matter how sensible their words or actions might be.
Every column I submit therefore needs to be approved by this paper’s editors to make sure it passes the liberal litmus test. The quality of my work is then judged by the number of letters to the editor it generates from readers like Bob, Bruce, Elizabeth, Joe, Kenneth, Lorraine, Pam and others who believe sticking to the right applies to more than driving.
That, Mr. President is sarcasm.
Seriously, I pray that the Americans who ingest everything Donald Trump says as gospel and anything he denies is the truth are on their way to the nearest pharmacy to purchase Lysol and syringes in the event they test positive for coronavirus.
I’m sad to say that Trump asking Dr. Deborah Birx and Department of Homeland Security science official Bill Bryan to “check” the idea of injecting disinfectants wasn’t the only bizarre statement made by the nation’s top Republicans last week.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell managed to unite governors from both parties after he told a radio talk show host that states struggling financially should be allowed to seek bankruptcy protections rather than be given a federal bailout. Mitch never fails to disappoint, does he?
If the federal government forces states to file for bankruptcy governors might want to get counseling from the occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
The president may not understand science, but he knows how to shortchange creditors.
Trump Taj Mahal (debt of $3 billion in 1991), Trump’s Castle (debt of $338 million in 1992), Trump Plaza Casinos (debt of $500 million in 1992), Trump Plaza Hotel (debt of $550 million in 1992), Trump Hotels and Casinos Resort (debt of $1.8 billion in 2004) and Trump Entertainment Resorts (debt of $1.2 billion in 2009) all filed for bankruptcy.
Did you notice that all of those businesses had at least one thing in common? It’s why I believe Trump’s knowledge would be extremely beneficial to states with major deficits after maintaining essential services to their residents.
Massachusetts probably wouldn’t need to file for bankruptcy.
Our Commonwealth’s financial picture is far from rosy, however.
Once again, Trump’s experience may be helpful.
GoTrump (online travel site), the New Jersey Generals (United States Football League), Tour de Trump (bicycle race), Trump Airlines, Trumped! (syndicated radio), Trump Ice (bottle water), Trump Mortgage, Trump Network (nutritional supplements), Trump Steaks, Trump: The Game, Trump University and Trump Vodka all failed.
And to think people voted for him in November 2016 because he was a successful businessman.
True Leadership
The people who refuse to acknowledge the president’s shortcomings claim the ridiculous comments he utters during his briefings as Trump simply trying to give Americans hope.
I prefer the approach taken by Gov. Charlie Baker. His briefings are bluntly honest ... he treats us like adults and doesn’t spew false hope. It’s probably why a recent Boston Globe poll showed that 79.8% of the state’s residents approve of the governors handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
The number is slightly higher for Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo. A Bryant University poll last week showed that an amazing 81% rate her handling of the pandemic as either excellent or good.
While there are no polls to measure the performance of our local leaders, I know their performances have exceeded the president.
North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg and Plainville Selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson have joined me for multiple interviews since news of the pandemic broke and the two men have been on top of every situation and have always deflected praise to their department heads.
I also appreciate the job done by Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux and appreciate his nightly updates detailing that day’s number of positive cases and deaths.
Thank God some leaders are capable of stepping up during difficult times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.