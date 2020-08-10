The cell phone rang as I was passing the John Deere dealer on Route 146 in Millbury on my way to call a boys’ basketball game at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for a Worcester radio station.
“We bought a puppy,” six-year-old Bridget said in delight.
“That’s good,” I responded.
Someone older would have known from my voice that I wasn’t sincere.
Pattie replaced Bridget on the phone and explained that they were at Emerald Square Mall and visited Debby’s Petland to “take a quick peek.”
“There was the cutest little toy poodle with black and apricot hair that we fell in love with,” she told me.
“We can check him out tomorrow,” I said, hoping my daughter had exaggerated.
There was no response at first. “We already bought him,” she finally replied.
“He cost $1,100,” she muttered after a lengthy pause.
It was my turn to pause, finally answering with a simple OK.
I still wasn’t thrilled at having a new housemate, even after spotting the cute little hairball for the first time.
They suggested we name him Tiger, in honor of Tiger Woods and his victory earlier that day in the finals of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship. That idea I liked.
It didn’t take the little guy long to become a member of our family and the concerns I had about buying a pet store dog were allayed when the veterinarian at Dewitt Animal Hospital gave him a clean bill of health.
He soon owned the house. The couch (after knocking all of the pillows onto the floor), in front of the space heater in the bathroom and our bed were his favorite spots.
It was not uncommon to wake up in the middle of the night and find Pattie on one half of our Olympic queen mattress, Tiger taking up the majority of the other half, while I was forced to balance on a sliver of the outer edge.
Although Pattie was always his favorite (she claims it’s because he remembers her picking him out), “Little Tiger” also became one of my best friends.
People passing on Attleboro’s Berwick Road would always point and smile when they spotted the two of us mowing the lawn, myself in the yellow seat of the John Deere tractor and Tiger sitting upright in my left arm.
He also joined me on NFL Sundays, always willing to suit up.
On the rare occasions the Patriots were trailing, Pattie would pull out his number “00” jersey and pull it over his head and tuck his paws into the holes for the legs. It was uncanny how it would spark Tom Brady and company.
Remember the historic comeback from the 28-3 deficit against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI? You can thank our Tiger for that one.
Although he allowed us to put on a football jersey, he made it clear when he didn’t want to do something.
I’ll always remember the time we took him to Augie Doggie’s for his first haircut. The owner called when he was ready but forewarned me that he hadn’t been able to cut around his head.
I was, therefore, surprised when I saw him with a complete cut. “All of a sudden he decided I had pleaded enough and he let me finish,” Gary chuckled as he handed him over. The two of them became best of friends.
At 98 (14 years in our lives), he finally started to show his age. Dewitt’s discovered he had diabetes, not uncommon in poodles. Twice a day shots and wearing male wraps in the house gave us another 30 months.
He started to lose strength in his muscles over the last year and would often fight to keep his balance on uneven surfaces like our backyard. It is why you might have seen one of us holding him steady while he took care of his business, something you do for a someone you love.
Tiger’s quality of his life was good up until a week ago Saturday when he had a tough night and wasn’t showing improvement the next morning. I made the difficult call to Dewitt’s.
We were with him a couple of hours later as he took his last breath and Dr. Craig Hill confirmed his heart had stopped. I’ll never be able to thank the staff at Dewitt’s enough for the compassion and respect they showed to our little friend.
The tears flowed most of last week, but time and the memories are starting to make it easier.
I pray that God welcomes little Tiger into his kingdom and comforts him until we are together again.
In hindsight, it was the best $1,100 we’ve ever spent.
