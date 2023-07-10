I never know what awaits when we first pull into one of the two parking space in front of cottage Number 10 of Days’ Cottages Condominiums in North Truro on the first Saturday in July. Last week I did so for the 53rd time, it was Pattie’s 32nd and Bridget’s 27th.
Although I’m not a big fan of sitting in the sun, I do enjoy spending considerable time on the beach under one or two umbrellas on my laptop — something I am doing as I write this column — or reading.
I am not, however, a big fan of beaches with seaweed and can never understand people who walk through mounds of the decaying grass wearing nothing on their feet. I’ve also found seaweed attracts small midges that attack the same way they did the Yankees’ Joba Chamberlain in the 2007 American League Divisional Series in Cleveland.
Maybe my hatred of seaweed comes from my dad, who was a master of clearing it from the beach in front of my parents cottage. The site of “Bucky” Gay raking the sand between cottage Number 9 and Cape Cod Bay was a constant every morning he, my mom and the rest of our family made our annual trek to the tip of the Cape.
His raking of the beach is a tradition I have kept alive, as has my nephew Michael who is fortunate to own one of the cottages.
I was ready with the rake he used for almost four decades, expecting a large amount of seaweed when we arrived a week ago Saturday. I was shocked, however, to see nothing but sand on the entire beach, from cottage 1 to 23. Perhaps it was a result of the full moon, ironically named the “Buck” moon.
It was until Friday, the day before we reluctantly had to head back home, that there was enough seaweed to put the rake to use. I always smile when I grab it because of the black electrical tape my dad wrapped around a crack in the handle many years ago.
I’ve always found the solitude when dragging the rake through the soft sand provides the perfect opportunity to reminisce about the past and the vacations years ago on that same stretch of sand.
The spot I was raking was feet away from where my parents used to enjoy time with their good friends: Tom and Marilyn Blake, Bob and Roberta Breese, Walter and Loretta Heagney (the grandparents of Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney) and many others. I could almost see their smiles and hear the laughter.
The Blake’s daughter, Pam, and her husband Joe Caponigro, rented one of the cottages in later years. Joe always had to return to his construction business back home at the start of the week, but would return on Thursday night.
The “Welcome back Joe Cap Party” became legendary, something everyone up and down the beach looked forward to. I was always amazed that strangers from more than half the cottages would assemble on the freshly raked sand in front of my parents’ cottage. It was a great way for people who didn’t know each other to become friends and my parents were the catalysts.
I’d like to say it’s a tradition I continued, but we are not as outgoing as they were. With the exception of saying “Good morning” to the people in the cottages next to ours, I have little interaction with the people staying in the other cottages.
That’s not to say we don’t enjoy meeting people. Pattie and I always meet new people on our nighttime excursions into Provincetown. A couple of years ago, it was a Broadway actor who starred in “Beauty and the Beast.” This year, we met an elected official from a town north of Boston, a couple from Scituate another night and another couple whose family owns an Italian restaurant in Winthrop on our last trip into town.
When we’re at the cottage, however, it’s our time. We enjoy spending quiet time in the cottage or sitting on the beach reading. Pattie completed four books last week, Bridget three and I completed two: “It’s Just the Way It Was: Inside the War on the New England Mob and other stories,” co-authored by my former Bishop Feehan classmate Brendon Doherty, and “A Damn Near Perfect Game: Reclaiming America’s Pastime,” co-written by former Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly.
I thoroughly enjoyed both books and is why it was the first time I’ve ever read two books in a week. Maybe it was because I had extra time as there was no seaweed to rake.
Thanks “Buck!”