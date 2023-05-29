Our family certainly believes in the adage that bad things come in threes, especially after what we have endured over the past six months.
It started Nov. 10, when Pattie’s uncle, John “Jack” Coyle, died at the age of 91. The former police chief for North Attleboro was not only her uncle, he was also her beloved godfather.
We were not only shocked but also devastated a few months later when Pattie’s father, Brian Coyle, died after a brief illness.
The third and hopefully final loss occurred earlier this month. We were watching television when Bridget started crying; she had just received a message informing her Pattie’s aunt Anita (widow of Jack), and godmother, had died earlier that day.
There were no signs she was near death when Pattie took her mother to visit her mere hours before the Saturday evening passing.
Pattie, her mother and Bridget weren’t the only ones to visit Anita on that last day. A photo was posted of Anita and her two sisters Maureen and Kathleen smiling while sitting together. Her son Pat also FaceTimed from his home in Oregon and daughter Sara at her side at the end.
You can certainly understand, therefore, why I’ve thought a lot about death over the past six months, especially when sitting in church during the three funerals.
“What really happens when we die?” I wondered.
It is why I read, in great detail, a story in a bulletin I picked up when Pattie and I recently attended Mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence.
There was an item posted by Monsignor Anthony Mancini, rector of the cathedral. The piece was an essay written by the late Father William R. Bonniwell, a Dominican priest and historian.
Although the following would be more appropriate for the Religion Page of The Sun Chronicle’s Weekend Edition, I thought it would be fitting to share with you on this Memorial Day, as we reflect on loved ones lost.
“When the battle of life finally draws to a close, our Father, whom we have never seen, will send for us to come home, the home we have never known. In that new life our soul will one day be reunited to the body: not the feeble, imperfect body we have on earth, but a glorified body like the risen Christ, free from every defect and blemish; a spiritualized body incapable of illness, injury, or pain, just as the soul will be incapable of sorrow, temptation, or any kind of suffering, for all these former things shall have passed away.”
“When we arrive at our Father’s house, it will not be as a stranger. Waiting for us will be the members of our family and our friends who were taken from us by death. How wonderful will be that reunion with those who were dearest and closest to us on earth, a reunion never again to be broken up by separation, by misunderstandings, by human frailties.”
“But there are other and larger groups of persons waiting to give us a most ardent welcome. Most of the persons in these groups were on earth total strangers to us; but they know us, they have known us for a long time. One of these groups is the men and women who, while they were in this world, often offered up to God their prayers, sacrifices, and sufferings for the salvation of souls. It was through them that we obtained many a grace from God when we badly needed help. God reveals to them how their love has helped us, and so they are waiting to welcome into heaven the soul they helped to arrive there.”
“And the members of the next group will give us an equally warm welcome, for they are those whom we, by our prayers and sufferings, helped to gain heaven. They are longing to express to us their gratitude, a gratitude that will last forever.”
“These are the promises of Christ. These promises were guaranteed and confirmed by the Resurrection of our Lord from the dead. This is the reason why the first Christians, recently converted from paganism, were so transported with joy on Easter morn that they were wont to greet one another with the salutation: ‘Christ has arisen from the dead! And the enthusiastic response was: Yes, he has truly risen!’ Since he has risen, he will fulfill his promises!”
“For those Christians, no price was too great for so radiant an eternity. The confiscation of their wealth and estates; the loss of all civil rights, honors, and titles; exile in a distant, barbarous land; cruel and revolting forms of torture ending in death: What were these temporary sufferings compared to the ecstasy of beholding the beatific vision throughout the unending ages of eternity?”
Amen!