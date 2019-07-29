The start of Patriots training camp last Thursday, the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s qualifying round the next day and the Portuguese American Club’s barbecue over the weekend were signs that the summer of 2019 is on its way out.
I’ll know for sure, however, the first time I see a Little League World Series regional game on ESPN that high school football is right around the corner. That was one of many thoughts that took place inside this gray-haired head of mine last week. Here are some others:
- Pattie and Bridget couldn’t understand why I recorded and then watched the NFL Network’s replay of this year’s AFC championship game. In fact, more than 25 percent of the space on our DVR is the Red Sox World Series win in October and the Patriots’ Super Bowl run and post-game coverage. I could and do watch those games over and over again…it must be a guy thing!
- I have every Notre Dame and Patriots football date and time entered into the calendar on my iPhone and computer. While I’m certainly not wishing the rest of the summer away, I can’t wait to watch those two teams.
- I couldn’t think of two more worthy people for induction into the AAGA Hall of Fame than this year’s honorees: Alan Greim and Don Langevin. Greim was the professional at Highland Country Club when I first joined in 1983 and has dedicated his life to the game ever since. Langevin has brought the AAGA into the 21st century by creating one of the best golf websites I’ve seen. Visitors can now register for tournaments online and/or search the archives for every score posted in the association’s 59-year history.
- My first visit to the P.A. barbecue in the Lonicut section of Attleboro was as a young boy with my mom and dad. They never missed the annual event and, other than 1992 when I was on my honeymoon, neither have I. It is one of many of their traditions I am proud to continue.
- The blade meat sandwiches sold at the barbecue are outstanding and bring me back to the days of the Park Street Tavern on Attleboro’s Emery Street.
- George Allen, of “Dialing for Dollars” fame, was my guest for lunch years ago at the Park Tavern while the two of us were hosting “Good Morning New England” on WARA, WBNH and another radio station I can’t remember. George loved the blade meat and often asked when we were “going back to that place for blade sandwiches.”
- Traditionalists in North Attleboro will be happy if the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s schedule page is correct. It has the Red Rocketeers playing all of their home football games, including Thanksgiving Day, at Community Field, most likely because of the issues with the stands at the high school’s Beaupre Field.
- I recently sat down with Bob Guthrie for a recording of North TV’s “North Attleborough Legends,” scheduled to air the first week of September. The man who was at the home of NAHS when they became known as “Big Red” shared stories of his hiring, the coaches he worked with, players, the origin of that nickname and more. The half-hour show was recorded in the stands at Community Field and could have easily lasted an hour or more. For example, I bet you didn’t know that Guthrie was the public address announcer for the Pawtucket Red Sox during baseball’s longest game, against the Rochester Red Wings in 1981.
- After recording a “Legends” program with Dorothy Conroy, we discovered that my mother had dated her brother before she had met my father. Someone else told me recently that their wedding reception was at the Taunton Inn, which was owned and operated by my mother’s family. It’s a small world!
