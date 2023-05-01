One second, I was watching the third period of Wednesday’s Bruins game against Florida. The next second, I awoke to talking heads on my TV analyzing the Florida Panthers’ overtime victory.
I never fall asleep in a vertical position, but that’s what happened while sitting up in my favorite chair hoping to watch the clinching victory. The rarity was a result of our trip to California the previous week, a trip that took me until Thursday to recover.
The 22 hours we were awake the day we arrived in Sacramento and the 23 hours without sleep on the way home did a number on me.
Those waking hours on four different Southwest Airlines 737s gave me plenty of time to think, however. Here are a handful of those thoughts:
E I played golf with someone recently who will no longer drink Bud Light because it partnered with a transgender woman to promote their beer.
“Doesn’t that bother you,” he asked as I took a swig from the brown bottle with the blue label.
“No, I can think of hundreds of more important things wrong with this country,” I replied while taking another sip.
E Let me begin by saying I am opposed to legislating from the bench, and I believe the recent ruling banning the drug mifepristone after 23 years on the market is an example of a judge doing just that.
Whether you’re pro-life or pro-choice, y’all have to agree that Texan and U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling was the act of an activist judge. Whether it’s a liberal or a conservative judge, it’s the last thing this country needs at this time.
E I couldn’t agree more with Donald Trump’s defense attorneys when they state Michael Cohen isn’t a credible witness.
Which leads me to a legitimate question. Why would an honest businessman hire Cohen as his attorney?
E The saying, “Where there’s smoke there’s fire” comes to mind when I read news reports about the numerous cases Trump is or will soon be facing. Can’t we all agree on one fact, he’s not the most honorable person ever to occupy Pennsylvania Avenue?
I believe the same can be said about the Clintons and our current president and his son, Hunter. Let’s lock them all up, preventing them from serving in office again.
E I love the idea proposed by Attleboro Historical Commission Chair Marian Wrightington to make the old Attleboro High School building (most people my age remember it as the old Brennan Middle School) the new City Hall.
The costs to do so, of course, would be the deciding factor but it should be researched thoroughly. There is no privacy when conducting business on the first floor and the second floor has a ridiculously narrow hallway and crammed offices in the building now in use across from the old London’s.
E Count me among the many who feel Foxboro should do away with what looks like the Washington Redskins logo currently on the side of the high school’s football helmets. The logo is a very similar logo to the one eliminated by the NFL team a few years ago because it was offensive. I love the Warriors name, but I only see that image on the side of those helmets.
The Sun Chronicle has done a great job covering the controversy and I actually laughed out loud when I read one quote from a Foxboro resident, “It’s who we are.”
Unless the person saying that is indeed a Native American, the logo Foxboro uses for its high school sports team is NOT who you are. Just ask Elizabeth Warren.
E The return of the Rev. David Costa to North Attleboro’s Transfiguration of the Lord Parish on July 1 and the job the Rev. Craig Pregana is doing at the city’s St. John Church has the Attleboro Deanery in the strongest position it has been in for as long as I can remember. The flock is returning to church.
E I received a call from a company based in Minnesota recently interested in marketing the type of paywall North TV has in place for live streams and archived programs and meetings on our website.
My peers across the nation are hearing from cable subscribers living in their communities. The callers don’t like the fact that they are entirely paying for the production of programs through the franchise fee on their monthly cable bill while those without cable are allowed to stream without contributing a cent.
The paywall on our website is why North TV will be represented at a national convention next month. I have been invited to serve on a panel in New York to explain what we are doing so others can copy the model we have created.