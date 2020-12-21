If you’re like me, your shopping list has been whittled down to a couple of small stocking stuffers. It’s the best shape I’ve ever been four days before Christmas, I might even have my wrapping done before I go to bed tonight.
There are some gifts that would be impractical to wrap for people I hardly ever see or will never meet. Here are a some of them:
To the negotiating teams at Comcast and Hearst Television, which owns Boston’s WCVB-TV Channel 5 … a big thank you for agreeing on a retransmission fee that will allow viewers throughout Bristol County to watch the best television station in the nation for the foreseeable future.
To the three men that serve as Bristol County’s commissioners … a meeting with your peers in Elbert, Hart, Franklin and Stephens counties in Georgia. If they can successfully appeal to the Federal Communications Commission to move from a Designated Market Area (DMA) in a bordering state to one in their own state, then you should be able to do the same. No bureaucrat will ever convince me that Bristol County should be a part of the Providence-New Bedford DMA. New Bedford doesn’t even belong in that market.
To readers of this column who share the above sentiment … a phone call to Bristol County administrator Maria Gomes at 508-824-9681. Give her your name and tell her that you want the commissioners who represent us to appeal to the FCC.
To management at WJAR-TV Channel 10 in Providence … coal in their stockings. I was watching the “Today” show on the station Wednesday and Thursday mornings waiting for details on the upcoming snowstorm. The station actually ran a promo about their weather team instead of reporting the actual forecast after Al Roker told “Today” viewers, “Here’s what’s happening in your neck of the woods.”
To Channel 10’s Christina Erne, Christina Vitale and former North TV intern Kelly O’Neil … a short stay in the Providence–New Bedford market. The three women have major league talent and are paying their dues at a minor league station.
To the administration, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital … a long vacation to the destination of your choosing once the war against COVID-19 is won. You have been sensational. The same goes for first responders throughout the area.
To the area’s student-athletes graduating in the spring … a sudden drop in the number of coronavirus cases to allow the remainder of the sports year to be played as scheduled.
To Plainville town officials … some good luck, for a change. The coronavirus pandemic occurred during the first year the town receives a percentage of Plainridge Park Casino’s gross revenue instead of a fixed amount as was the case in previous years. To make matters worse, additional revenue was lost due to a lengthy delay in the opening of the Apotho Therapeutics marijuana dispensary on Route 1.
To PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan … a sense of fairness that will benefit your home state. New England golf fans would miss out on seeing the world’s best golfers for four years if the Northern Trust FedEx event is played at Liberty National, as scheduled, in August. Monahan, a Belmont native, should move this year’s tournament to TPC Boston and then play the following year in New Jersey. It wasn’t the fault of area golf fans that the coronavirus prohibited them from seeing golf in-person.
To Adam Scanlon, the new state representative for North Attleboro and portions of Attleboro and Mansfield … Betty Poirier’s contact list of people on Beacon Hill who are willing to help your district.
To Betty … plenty of rest; she deserves it. I want to personally thank her for the support she has given me and my colleagues at North TV over the past 14 years. She was always willing to take time out of her busy schedule to come to our studio for a news interview or welcome us to her state house office. We will miss you!
To my daughter Bridget … the gift of enjoying the next 30+ years as a teacher as much as you have your first five months at North Attleboro’s Community School.
To my wife Pattie … a return to normal at Franklin Public Schools and another week in cottage 10, named Crocus, during the first week in July. It would be her 30th and my 51st stay in North Truro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.