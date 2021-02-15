“I don’t understand it, what does Capone have? We’re nailing the lid on his coffin and he’s smiling.”
The line was whispered by the prosecutor to Eliot Ness in the courtroom scene of the 1987 movie “The Untouchables” starring Kevin Costner as Ness and Robert De Niro as Al Capone.
We later learn the reason Capone wasn’t worried about being convicted. He had bribed members of the jury and was guaranteed an acquittal.
I thought of that scene while watching last week’s impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
The television networks pointed out numerous times that what we were watching last week was different than a court trial.
Jurors in a trial, of course, must complete a questionnaire and be interviewed by attorneys to guarantee that they are unbiased. Senators from both sides of the aisle were doing the opposite, declaring how they were going to vote before last week’s proceedings even started.
Due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, senators were not required to sit in silence at their desks at listen to testimony. Some were spread out in the gallery area above the Senate chamber or were — supposedly — watching the proceedings on televisions in an adjoining room.
There were numerous reports from observers allowed in the chamber that a number of the Republicans were not paying attention during the argument presented by House impeachment managers. Sen. Rand Paul, for example, was seen doodling as critical video evidence was being played.
If those senators had looked up, they would have seen a video and graphics indicating that the violent mob got to within feet of Vice President Mike Pence, house members, senators and their employees, while President Donald Trump was sending tweets critical of his vice president.
But why should they have paid attention? It was a forgone conclusion that Trump would be acquitted.
Some Republicans claimed it was unconstitutional to impeach an individual who is no longer president even though the trial started with an affirmation that it was.
Seven Republicans joined 48 Democrats and two independents in declaring the Senate had jurisdiction to try a president after he or she left office.
Michael Crapo (Idaho), Charles Grassley (Iowa), James Inhofe (Oklahoma), Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) and Richard Shelby (Alabama) voted in support of Trump. The five senators were in office during Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial 22 years ago of obstruction of justice for his lies in trying to keep an affair from becoming public.
What do the five have in common? They’re all Republicans, they’re all white and they all come from states where the votes by Trump’s supremacists could make a difference.
It’s no secret that senators either become millionaires while in office or pad their bank accounts by raking in more. It’s obvious that Republicans were simply afraid of being booted off the gravy train?
McConnell cowardly spoke out after the vote hinting that others should do what he and his colleagues were too afraid to do, “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while in office.”
“We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation and former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one.”
It wasn’t quite a “lock him up” moment, but it was pretty close.
Let’s not forget Ted Cruz. The Texas Republican continues to support Trump even though candidate Trump mocked Cruz’s wife and dubbed him “Lyin’ Ted” during the 2016 primary. Cruz led the push to challenge November’s results and voted to acquit the inciter in chief on Saturday.
Two dozen Republican senators were invited to be on “Face the Nation” yesterday on CBS. None responded. With leadership like that, is it any wonder why this country is going down the tubes?
