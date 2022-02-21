The end of an era will take place tonight when the Attleboro boys’ basketball team hosts Durfee in the AHS gymnasium, the last regular season boys’ game in the facility’s history.
Attleboro’s girls will officially close the gym when they take on North Attleboro on Wednesday, an event that will have special meeting for the opposing coaches. Two former standouts for the Blue Bombardiers, Attleboro’s Brianna Hochwarter-Bracken and North’s Nicki Lima-Correia, will lead their teams in the finale.
Words can’t explain how disappointed I am that I won’t be able to attend the two games. It is why I’m hoping the two teams earn home games in next week’s state tournament so I can be a part of the last game.
Some of my fondest memories of nearly 40 years of calling high school games took place in that gym.
I’m almost certain that current Dighton-Rehoboth girls’ basketball coach Chris Perron was playing for the Blue Bombardiers when I called my first game from the top row of the gym’s stands.
The following year the school allowed me to move to a table at midcourt across from the scorer’s table, a vantage point that allowed Art Chase and I to always feel like we were a part of the action.
It wasn’t long before I was able to convince boys’ coach and athletic director Cliff Sherman that the introduction of starting lineups needed some pizzazz.
Michael Buffer’s “Let’s get ready to r-u-m-b-l-e” always preceded my, “And now, the starting line for YOUR Attleboro Blue Bombardiers!”
Art and I perfected the timing of our commentary. While he was interjecting color, I would speak into the public-address microphone and announce the player committing a foul and the number of personals and team fouls.
When I felt the referees were hosing the home team, I would emphasize the number of Attleboro team fouls in a way that would let the officials know the majority of the calls were going against the home team.
Other memories include professional boxing featuring one of my neighbors growing up in Attleboro’s Third Street neighborhood.
It was why I spoke on behalf of David Rivello when he appeared before the city’s school committee in hopes of holding one of his fights in the school gymnasium and later helped organize the night.
Rivello showed heart in front of the home crowd when he broke his forearm in an early round but still pulled out a victory by constantly being the aggressor, a display of “Blue Pride” before the term was widely used.
A tribute to the late Howard Rounseville also comes to mind. It took place before one of the boys’ games. Howard was an Attleboro stalwart who volunteered his time keeping the team’s statistics. A veteran who loved his city, the honors bestowed to him that night brought tears to the eyes of many in attendance.
Mark Houle’s 1,000th point in a game against Bishop Feehan had special meaning for me. I was renting an apartment from Mark’s parents at the time and the three Houle brothers (Tom, Mark and Steve) spent as much time in my apartment as they did their own. To this day, I consider them my little brothers.
The gym was definitely over its capacity that night and the noise was deafening when the now AHS coach and athletic director scored the milestone basket. Friends still rib Mark about his reaction -- hands over both ears like a child the first time they attend a fireworks display.
Another memory is the background story of the 1998 state championship banner. I had learned the morning of the event that an unveiling ceremony hadn’t been planned, so I rushed to Michael’s on Route 1 and purchased enough fabric in Attleboro blue to conceal the banner, along with a rope long enough for the players to all pull.
Pattie and I were able to find a custodian who let us borrow a ladder. My wife held it as I climbed to the edge of the gym’s windows to drape the fabric over the banner and secure the rope. The unveiling of the banner hours later was a fitting tribute to a championship team.
A final memory took place later that season in March 1999 when the remaining players of that championship team played their last game in their home gym against Framingham. The music I assembled for the extended warm-up period was a mix of every song from the highlight films I had produced after their freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. Those of you who remember those films know that the final song was, of course, “True Colors.”
The Framingham newspaper aptly described the atmosphere in the AHS gym that Saturday as a scene out of the movie “Hoosiers.”
One of many memories I’ll forever cherish!