The garden rake I used to clear seaweed from the sand in front of our cottage last week is more than 60 years old. Electrical tape covers a portion that was showing the signs of stress halfway down the wooden handle.
Once on the verge of snapping, my dad’s handiwork saved him from having to purchase another.
Although I already had a newer version, it was one of the items I grabbed when cleaning out the cellar of my childhood home before my brothers and I put it on the market a few years ago.
The memories that come to mind when using that rake is why I always pack it when loading the car in preparation for our annual trip to Cottage 10 at Days’ condominiums in North Truro, the same way my dad did when packing for my parents stay in Cottage 9.
My dad’s use of that rake was the envy of the other 22 renters during his stay. He made sure the soft sand was always free of seaweed and rocks by the time he was finished.
The majority of renters cleared the beaches in front of their cottage back then. Last week, there were only two, my nephew — owner of Cottage 2 — and myself.
I’ve discovered over the years that the daily task does more than smooth the area where we’ll spend the day; it is also provides a great time to reflect.
While I was raking last week, I realized that this year was a milestone year for our family. Last week was year 30 for Pattie and 25 for Bridget. Add the 51 years I’ve been vacationing at Days and the three of us now total 106 years, the majority in the cottage named Crocus.
All of the cottages are essentially the same, although some of the owners have renovated the interior of their condos. The one constant is the priceless view from the 10 windows in the living area.
We spend hours over our vacation week simply sitting at the dining table gazing outside at the beach, Cape Cod Bay, Provincetown, the Pilgrim Monument, and the very tip of the cape.
Scores of people walking the beach in search of sea glass, small speedboats scurrying back and forth on the water, the Boston to Provincetown ferries coming and going and the schooner Hindu sailing across the horizon on its daily sunset cruise are typical sightings.
We’ve seen numerous cruise ships pull into Provincetown harbor dwarfing the historic 38-foot-tall Long Point Light Station which opened in 1827.
The biggest change we’ve encountered over the years has nothing to do with the cottages. It’s the addition of a shuttle that runs along Shore Road into Provincetown every half-hour.
The cost of a round-trip ticket is only $4 and, now that I’m 62, is half that cost for me. The $10 is much cheaper than paying for parking and allows riders to have a few drinks without worrying about driving home.
It was over drinks we met a high school principal from Kansas. Although the red state has little in common with liberal Massachusetts, the stories he told of trying to educate students during a pandemic were the same I’ve heard from administrators and teachers in our area.
Later that same night, we met another gentleman who was visiting from Manhattan.
I told him that we hadn’t been to New York City in years and always enjoyed taking in a Broadway show when we did. He modestly explained that he had acted on the Great White Way, but not at first.
As is the case with most young actors, he needed to wait tables upon arriving from Arkansas. “I was terrible,” he chuckled.
Fortunately, he landed a part in a musical that was set to open on April 16, 1994, the original production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
“What role?” we asked.
“I had various roles, including the beast and Gaston,” he answered.
We chatted for more than a half-hour about the life of a Broadway actor and learned that the minimum salary is $2,100 a week. He added that the $109,200 yearly salary isn’t a lot when you factor in the cost of living in the city.
He added that actors in major roles are able to negotiate their salaries with the shows’ producers and, therefore, earn considerably more.
I’m looking forward to following the career of my new Facebook friend.
The conversation is now one of the thousands of memories I’ve collected over the past 51 years. Memories I’ll recall next summer while clearing the beach with the rake held together with electrical tape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.