The fourth Thursday in November normally has me lying in bed waiting for the alarm to go off in anticipation of the annual gridiron meeting of Attleboro and North Attleboro high schools. This, of course, is not a normal year.
Instead of leaving the house shortly after 7 a.m. this Thursday for the 1.3-mile ride to Attleboro’s Tozier-Cassidy Field, I’ll sleep late, eat breakfast, read the newspaper and then watch the virtual version of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The coronavirus has pushed the 100th anniversary of the Thanksgiving Day rivalry back for the foreseeable future.
Here are some thoughts about the Attleboro vs. North game that have taken place inside this gray-haired head of mine leading up to Thanksgiving week:
The next game won’t be the 100th Thanksgiving Day game nor will it be the 100th meeting of the two schools. Attleboro and North Attleboro didn’t play on the holiday in the early years and they also played twice a year when the Blue Bombardiers first joined the Hockomock League. They also squared off one year in the Super Bowl long before schedules were condensed to allow for playoffs with the penultimate game moved to Gillette Stadium.
While the coronamvirus has benched this year’s game, North TV has plenty of action from past years to satisfy high school football fans. We kicked off a Thanksgiving Day football marathon this morning on our Community Channel that will run through the end of the night on Sunday. Every game from 1994 through last year — with the exception of 1995, 1996, 2003 and 2005 --will be shown back to back. The games can also be streamed on the new northtv.net website.
North Attleboro head coach Donnie Johnson and Attleboro’s Mike Strachan were kind enough to record special station identification messages that viewers will see before the start of every game. I hope people appreciate how lucky we are lucky to have men like Johnson and Strachan leading our local teams.
If anyone has VHS or DVD copies of Thanksgiving Day games we are missing and North Attleboro games against Bishop Feehan or King Philip in any sport, please email me so we can include them in future marathons. We’ll convert your VHS tape to a DVD as a way of saying thanks.
Players, coaches, members of the media and fans won’t be the only ones missing out this year. A number of local restaurants and pubs normally do a booming business Thanksgiving morning in the hours leading up to the kickoff.
The presentation of the Balfour trophies to the offensive and defensive players of the game always brings back memories of my dad’s role in the rivalry. In addition to being the first chairman of the Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame committee, George “Bucky” Gay was Balfour’s representative at the Attleboro vs. North Attleboro game for decades. A photo of his presentation to the jubilant player was a staple of the next day’s edition of The Sun Chronicle.
Please remember Tony Calcia on Thursday. The former member of North Attleboro’s chain gang and volunteer assistant coach loved the tradition of the Thanksgiving Day football. I suspect a moment of silence to commemorate his passing would have preceded the playing of the National Anthem on Thursday.
High school football will be back in March if people heed the advice of a nurse who appeared this week on “Today.” The woman voiced her frustration at people who refuse to wear masks and likened the selfishness to people lighting fires in the woods while firefighters are battling raging forest fires. It was the best analogy I’ve heard on why people should wear masks.
It was obvious from the emails and Facebook comments I received after last week’s column honoring Jim Brennan how much he was loved. Please keep his family in your prayers this Thanksgiving Day.
