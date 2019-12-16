The vacation I was seeking two weeks ago on this page was anything but restful … it never is when visiting Walt Disney World.
The latest I slept was 6:46 a.m.; one day we woke up before 5:30, you’ll see why later.
Pattie, Bridget and I visited WDW for the 10th time as a family knowing that it will probably be a long time before the three of us are able to get away during the school year. Bridget will hopefully be teaching locally a year from now and unable to take time off during a non-vacation week.
We flew out of T.F. Green the day after Thanksgiving and arrived two hours before our flight, anticipating a lengthy line of people waiting to get through TSA screening. I kid you not when I write that there was literally not one person in front of us and it took mere seconds to get through security.
I had heard that airlines have cut back on the number of flights in and out of Green and wasn’t surprised to see that the next plane scheduled to depart after ours was an hour later.
We last visited Disney in 2017 and were amazed at the number of changes in that short amount of time, namely the addition of Toy Story Land and Star Wars Galaxy Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
I’ve always been a big fan of the Toy Story movies and the rides located in this new area of the park did not disappoint. The Alien Swirling Saucer ride and Slinky Dog Dash rollercoaster were worth the 45-minute wait.
The ability to pepper farm animals with virtual eggs, burst balloons with darts, smash plates, toss rings and shoot at moving targets on Toy Story Mania is still my favorite, however.
Star Wars Galaxy Edge was even more impressive.
Disney spent a reported $1 billion (that is not a typo … the number is billion) transforming the former Streets of America and backlot tour areas into a land fans of the movie franchise will recognize.
The “imagineers” used the money wisely, as it really feels like you’ve entered another world. Disney aficionados won’t be surprised at the attention to detail, it’s absolutely incredible. They even have Chewbacca pretending to make adjustments to a millennium falcon within feet of where we were standing while waiting to go on a similar ship for the Smugglers Run ride.
Thursday, Dec. 5, was not only Walt Disney’s birthday (he would have turned 118), it was also the launch date of the new Rise of the Resistance ride. I later read that thousands of Star Wars fans had lined up on the road leading to Hollywood Studios in the middle of the night.
We had tried to secure Fast Passes in advance, but they weren’t available.
Instead, those wanting to go on the ride were assigned a virtual boarding group and texted when it was their number was called. We were assigned boarding group 53 when we entered the park at 6:30 a.m. (the park opened at 6 a.m.) the day we were heading home.
Our group was called five minutes before we had planned to leave for the airport.
Bridget and I pushed Pattie to delay our departure and get in line.
The wait in the queue was 30-minutes and the ride itself took 20-minutes. We must have made quite the sight as the three of us ran through the park and to our rental car in order to make our flight.
People who know me know that I think Star Wars doesn’t compare to Star Trek, but I have to admit that it was the best experience I’ve ever had in any amusement or theme park.
Tony Viveiros
I was sad to read that Tony Viveiros had passed away while we were in Florida.
I can’t recall when I first met Tony, I suspect it was when I was hosting my morning cable show in Attleboro.
He loved his alma mater and always had a courtside seat at Attleboro basketball games, especially during the Blue Bombardiers’ run to their 1997-1998 state championship season.
I kid you not when I write that Tony and I talked about that team for a hundred hours or more during that special season.
Tony was always a frequent visitor to North TV after Chris Miller and I made the move from Attleboro cable to North TV. He always wanted to know how we were doing and then would sit down to discuss Attleboro, his beloved Blue Bombardiers and, of course, politics. Chris and I will miss those visits.
I was happy to read that Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey honored Tony last month at the annual Blue Pride Palooza fundraiser. The Blue Pride Spirit of Community award was a fitting tribute to a man who gave so much to the city he loved.
