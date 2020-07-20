I suspected our annual vacation week at Days’ Cottage in Truro was going to be different than my previous 49. The approach to the Bourne Bridge on the morning of Independence Day confirmed my suspicion.
Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Route 25 the last mile leading up to the on-ramp off of the Buzzards Bay rotary is the norm.
Only a slight tap of the breaks was needed, however, as we approached and then crossed the Cape Cod canal. The trip from Attleboro to Truro took less than two hours and we pulled into the parking lot across from our cottage in record time shortly before 9:15 a.m.
There was doubt we’d even be able to spend our traditional week in cottage number 10, named Crocus, due to the outbreak of coronavirus. We were rightfully worried that the ban Gov. Charlie Baker implemented on short-term rentals would not be lifted in time.
We’re fortunate that Massachusetts has a governor who listens to scientists and medical experts, and in a state where residents — unlike other parts of this country — follow protocols established to keep people safe. As a result, Baker was able to lift the ban a few weeks before our scheduled Independence Day check-in.
There was one more hurdle. We still didn’t know if necessary changes to our work schedules would even permit us to take a full week.
Everything worked out and we pulled out of our driveway at 7:15 a.m. on July 4 having no idea how the “new normal” would impact our traditional vacation.
The renters of Crocus for the previous week packed their cars and were on their way home shortly before the 10 a.m. checkout time. I was thrilled to see the cleaning crew enter our cottage seconds later and was pleased to see Phil, the gentleman who manages the condos, personally overseeing the process.
We stepped into our cottage before 11 a.m.
Pattie and I are borderline germophobes and we therefore spent the next couple of hours making sure every inch that we might touch, including the walls at the top and side of our beds were sprayed with disinfectant spray and wiped down thoroughly.
“This wasn’t as bad as I had imagined,” Pattie told me as we finished the last of our unpacking and I went outside to set up my umbrella and our beach chairs in the 20-yard stretch of sand between our cottage and the water at high tide.
We agreed that dinner the next night in Provincetown would be the true test of how comfortable the rest of our week would be.
Once again, our imaginations were far worse than reality. The restaurant had plastic barriers between tables, tables and chairs were cleaned thoroughly and wait staff wore their masks properly.
In fact, with the exception of three locals sitting on the steps of their homes, EVERY person we saw on our five trips into P-Town wore a mask and made every effort to social distance.
It probably helped that town officials had signs posted throughout a major stretch of the downtown area notifying everyone that masks were mandatory. People abided and I did not hear one person complaining that their constitutional rights were being violated.
“This is amazing,” I said to Pattie and Bridget. “The number of coronavirus cases would plunge if only the rest of the nation would do this for a couple of months.”
With the exception of ordering more takeout than usual, the rest of our week felt like every other year.
We spent hours walking the beach looking for sea glass. Pattie got a great tan while I burned — even though I was almost always under the umbrella. I kept up the tradition of reading my one book a year; this year’s selection was “100 Things Notre Dame Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.”
A special thank you to Charlie Baker and the legislature for taking the advice of experts and not politicizing a public health crisis.
Thank you to the people of Massachusetts for following those directives. And thanks to Phil and everyone at Days’ Cottage Condominiums. The week was exactly what we needed.
I can’t wait for year number 51, only 49 weeks from this coming Saturday.
