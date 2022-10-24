It’s not in my nature to remain silent when I witness something that bothers me, a trait most likely passed down from my mother. Anyone who remembers Peg knows she was never one to hold back. You always knew what she was thinking.
I must have done the same in the past because my wife and daughter often warn me not to say anything when they sense I’m about to open my mouth or give someone a look that would kill.
They would have been proud of me on Wednesday when I stopped on my way home to drop off some dry cleaning at a business around the corner from my office. I heeded their advice while dropping off a shirt and picking up a clean one.
I noticed the gentleman in front of me was wearing a mask. It was obvious that he was either suffering from a cold or allergies, as he struggled to hold in a cough.
Unable to hold back, he raised his right arm and coughed into it even though he was wearing the mask. It was obvious he did not want to spread whatever was ailing him.
After the man walked out of the business, a worker came from out back and commented to the woman who was now waiting on me, “Did you see that guy? He coughed into his mask, that is so gross. What an idiot. I bet I know who he voted for!”
I thought about things I could have said; they would have only escalated the situation, however. Yes, I would have felt better, but would have accomplished nothing.
Please know that I would have certainly spoken up had the comments been made in the man’s presence.
I view the incident as another example of how political discord is out of control in this country. I’m curious what you would have done had you been in my shoes.
I’ve probably dropped off my last shirt at that business.
Endorsements
While I often know the authors of some of the letters to the editor on this page and their party affiliations, others do not. I would like to see a requirement for letters endorsing candidates to include the writers’ political parties.
Why? I view a letter from a die-hard Democrat extolling a candidate from his or her own party as a waste of ink. The same goes for a writer from the right side of the aisle. An endorsement of someone from the opposite party and the reasons why might sway me more than writers more loyal to their political party than our country.
The same goes for the stories I read about current and former elected officials endorsing candidates. Is it really news when Republicans back Thomas Hodgson for another term as the Bristol County sheriff. Anyone with an “D” in front of their name is more than likely supporting Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.
I feel the same way about organized labor. I can’t ever remember seeing a teachers’ union urging members to a Republican. Do you?
A story in this paper last week listed a couple of dozen unions in support of state Representative Jim Hawkins in his reelection bid. That’s not a criticism of our representative. In fact, the one time I spoke to him about a safety concern at the Attleboro MBTA station, it was repaired shortly after our conversation. Unions backing him, however, isn’t news.
Hurricane Ian
Since I’m on a roll with my venting, let me close with this opinion about what will likely happen in Florida after last month’s devastation.
I have to wonder how many of the people who will be bailed out with the money I pay in taxes are the same people who post “Private Beach” signs on their property.
Also, did you see the white boots Gov. Ron DeSantis wore while surveying the damage on the Gulf Coast? Is it possible one of his aides lifted them while on a tour of the cheerleaders’ locker room down in Dallas?