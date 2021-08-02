It’s apparent that the opinions expressed last week in this space were shared by a number of you, as I met a dozen or more readers who let me know they were in total agreement with my comments and observations.
It was somewhat surprising because the area served by The Sun Chronicle is known as being more conservative compared to the rest of Massachusetts.
While I certainly don’t lean to the right, my views have moved in that direction over the past couple of decades.
It made me wonder how many others issues readers of this paper and I agree.
Am I the only one who believes House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will have a lot to answer for should he somehow meet St. Peter at the Pearly Gates? That is, of course, if he isn’t taking the elevator down with Mitch McConnell, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other members of the Republican Party.
Am I the only one who doesn’t fully understand the controversy over “critical race theory?” I do know that my generation should have been educated better on the plight of minorities in this country. It was just two years ago when I first looked up the meaning of Juneteenth listed on my computer’s calendar.
Am I the only one who is disgusted by the treatments of Blacks throughout American history, but objects to the federal government making reparations to the families of former slaves? I do think those families should be able to seek damages from the descendants of former plantation owners if the families’ wealth was passed down from that era.
Am I the only one who understands that the weather people around here complained about last month could become commonplace as global warming worsens? Yes, climate change results in the planet getting hotter, but it also causes weather patterns to change, and it’s possible our portion of the country might be getting a glimpse at the normal that lies ahead.
Am I the only one who isn’t watching the Olympics? Apparently not, as ratings for the Tokyo games on NBC’s networks are down as much as 39%. NBC Universal is already considering giving advertisers bonus spots to make up for the loss in viewers.
Am I the only one who is disgusted by people, especially those in the media, who were upset when Simone Biles decided to not compete. If you truly believe the 24-year-old turned her back on her country, you need to get a life. The American women not winning gold in team gymnastics doesn’t impact me nor anyone else in this country.
Am I the only one who hopes Tom Brady throws for four or more touchdowns in a Tampa Bay win against the Patriots on Oct. 5? The Bill Belichick postgame conference would be worthy of a pay-per- view event.
Am I the only one who is disappointed in the residents of the greater Attleboro area? A report issued last week by the State Department of Public Health showed only 54% of Attleboro residents had been fully vaccinated. North Attleboro wasn’t much better with 58%. Wrentham was at 71%, a point higher than the goal stated by health experts to approach herd immunity.
Am I the only one looking forward to this fall’s Attleboro election? A preliminary election in September to eliminate one of three mayoral candidates and a November date that will decide who will occupy the corner office at City Hall, the clerk and a couple of ward races should make for some interesting local politics.
Am I the only person who believes a beer garden at Highland Park, with little or no cost to the city, would be a big hit? WARA’s Paul Healy told me last week that he learned it is now prohibited under city ordinances. I, for one, would like to see a city councilor volunteer to get the process under way to permit the garden to be held on the site of the former golf course.
Am I the only one who thinks the owners of 21 East Apartments in North Attleboro are missing a golden opportunity to bring in additional revenue? After all, they would not be misleading potential tenants by advertising the units as waterfront property.
