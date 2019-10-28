The bungie cord that keeps me attached to Attleboro doesn’t stretch very far.
I realized that while on a flight to California over the Columbus Day weekend for the wedding of my best friend Richard “Dickie” Neary and Kelly Langie Grossman.
Except for my freshman year at Bridgewater State College (now university), I have lived my entire life within a 3.52-mile stretch. And the distance between the farther locations of five of my six residences is just over a mile. It’s probably why I enjoy traveling, even if it’s only a day trip to central Mass.
The wedding was my third trip to California. As I wrote last week, the first was when Pattie joined me in 1993 for my broadcast of North Attleboro in the Pop Warner National Bowl in Santa Clara. Bridget joined us the next time in 2005 for Disneyland’s 50th anniversary celebration.
We had originally planned to take a slight detour on our trip to Carmel and visit the famous 17-mile drive and Pebble Beach’s 18th hole.
If you read last week’s column you know that was impossible, as the only views we saw on the trip from San Francisco to Carmel were at speeds of more than 80 mph.
The wedding on Sunday was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and Dickie was forced out of his hotel room early that morning so his soon-to-be wife Kelly could prepare for the ceremony.
We were happy that he would be spending the hours before his wedding with us for some sightseeing.
We didn’t realize it in the haste of getting to the hotel the day before, but we were staying less than two miles from one of the entrances to 17-mile drive and the Monterey Peninsula.
Dickie acted as navigator from the passenger seat and I followed his instructions to the Carmel Gate. There was a sign next to an elaborate guard shack informing visitors it cost $10.50 to enter the area. Knowing I would probably never get another chance to see Pebble Beach I coughed up the cash and handed the brochure to Bridget in the back seat.
We oohed and aahed at the million-dollar homes before taking a sharp left to the entrance to the course.
My destination was the Pro Shop and I had every intention to purchase golf shirts for family and friends. That dream ended quickly, however, when I realized the least expensive shirt was $110.
Pebble Beach is the home of the annual National Pro-Am and a large plaque listing the names of winning PGA Tour players and their amateur partners is located at the end of the first tee.
I made sure to take a picture of the names of former Plainville resident and Bishop Feehan grad Jim Renner and his amateur partner from the time they won the Pro-Am in 2014.
I expected someone to tell us we were not allowed in the clubhouse as we used it as a shortcut to the famous 18th green. No one did and we took a few photos before touring the rest of the 17-mile route.
Bridget wanted to head south on Route 1 to see the Bixby Creek Bridge located on the Big Sur coast. The structure is best known to younger people as the span seen in the opening credits of the HBO series “Big Little Lies” starring Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. The views along the 20-minute ride were spectacular as were the bridge and the canyon.
It was time to get Dickie back to the hotel, change and head over to the beach.
The weather was perfect and the ceremony was beautiful. Someone took a photo of the groomsman all looking in the direction of Dickie and Kelly, except for me. I can be seen looking at the sand; it was different than anything I had seen on the east coast or along the shores of Bermuda and Cancun. The grains on the beach were much larger … the size of small pebbles.
The photo was taken shortly before I realized why it is called Pebble Beach. As Paul Harvey used to say, “and now you know the rest of the story!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.