If you were to read letters to the editor of this newspaper and postings on social media you might believe that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is asking city residents to dispose of their weekly trash in a thimble.
Enough already!
Attleboro is experiencing a reality municipalities across the county have already or will soon face. The cost of having residents’ trash picked up curbside is soaring.
Why? Stated simply, Americans are too selfish to recycle properly.
There was a time when the cost of recycling was minimal and may have even turned a profit. That is no longer the case, because China no longer wants our paper and plastic because of the percentage of product that is contaminated.
Landfills have already or are close to reaching capacity and the companies that pick up our trash now have to drive greater distances. More trucks are therefore needed to service the same number of homes.
That comes at a cost.
Attleboro residents have had one of the best deals around and are now dealing with the same restrictions and rates as other communities.
How good did people the city’s residents have it? We recently purchased a new sectional for our den and was able to discard the old one by placing the three pieces with our trash over a three-week span.
The cost? Nothing.
The biggest complaint I’ve heard about Attleboro’s new contract is the new trash barrel. People can’t understand why they’re so much smaller than the green recycling bins. What the people complaining fail to understand is that they SHOULD be smaller. The amount you recycle should be more than you throw away.
At 35 gallons, the new bins actually exceed the old limit by three gallons. Why 35? The grant from the state set that number as the maximum, most likely to encourage recycling.
I’m glad the city didn’t have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars. As an enterprise account, that cost would have been passed on to the 14,000 plus residents who are eligible for trash pickup.
Count me among the people who are glad we took the money from the state.
“Why do the new bins have the large indentation in the front?” at least one person has written. Even I was able to figure out the shape prevents the mechanical jaws on the Waste Management trucks from crushing the sides of the barrels making it impossible to empty the entire contents.
Can you imagine the complaints if barrels weren’t completely emptied each week?
Another complaint that I often read is that there is no way a family of five will be able to fit all of their trash into the new bin. I have to wonder if that was an issue with the 32-gallon maximum.
The white trash bags at $2 each are for homes that have more than the weekly limit.
While I sympathize with families who have to pay more, it’s only fair that a family of five pays more for a service than a household of one, two or three.
Back when I was hosting my “Good Morning” television show in Attleboro I suggested using a formula for the trash fee based on the amount of water a household uses. My logic was that a household of five uses more water than an elderly person living alone. The same would be true for trash.
The problem, I was told, is that my idea does not take into account residents who do not receive their water from the city.
I do agree with critics of the new contract that it’s ridiculous to have to pay the same amount, $29, to dispose of an old mop than it would for a couch or other large items. Perhaps Waste Management will work with the city to come up with something fairer.
Other than one objection, I’m fine with the new deal with Waste Management.
I do believe it’s disingenuous for members of the city council who voted in favor of the contract (Frank Cook was the lone no in a 10-1 vote to approve) to publicly pick it apart only after residents voiced their displeasure.
It may be time to recycle those that do.
