Did you see the stories on the Boston television stations Friday night about student government day at the Statehouse?
Reporters were at the Statehouse because students across the commonwealth debated and voted on mock legislation as part of this year’s Student Government Day.
It was open for all to see, unlike proceedings when the men and women who normally work on Beacon Hill are doing the people’s business.
It was one of many thoughts I had last week while preparing for North TV’s live Plainville election results tonight and North Attleboro’s tomorrow night. Here are five more:
I will do my best not to be critical when the results come in and the percentage of registered voters casting ballots is announced. North Attleboro, for example, had a turnout of only 3.7% last year and 7.4% two years ago.
Some of the people who sent me emails or submitted letters to the editor of this newspaper voicing displeasure about the criticism Mike Kirby and I had for the residents who opted to stay at home claimed turnout is always low when people are happy with the direction of their town.
If that is true and turnout is less than 20% on Tuesday, I should apparently surmise it’s a sign residents are willing to pay for a new or renovated/expanded Tri-County Regional High School, a new or renovated/expanded North Attleboro High, a new fire department headquarters and other major decisions the people elected on Tuesday will be making over the next two years.
I was fortunate to attend another opening day at Fenway Park on Thursday. A gentleman from New Hartford, Conn., was seated next to me and commented how sad it was that the season had to start with a moment of silence for the lives lost in a school shooting in Nashville.
“It’s terrible, but at least we’re keeping drag queens from reading in public,” I answered.
The lack of a response leads me to believe the man seated next to me is more conservative than I am. In spite of our obvious differences, I still enjoyed talking with him throughout the game.
The saddest part about Monday’s shooting is that mass murders no longer surprise me when news alerts comes across my cell phone.
While I’m on the subject of Tennessee and drag queens, the new law banning drag show performances “in public or anywhere where a child might see them” was blocked by a federal judge hours before it was scheduled to go into effect Friday at midnight.
I’m sure officials are proud of the fact that the “Volunteer State” goes out of its way to protect their children … unless, of course, they’re in school.
Tornadoes and damage from severe weather systems in the South also no longer surprise me. Is it just a coincidence the majority of the states are represented by climate change deniers?
Another fan sitting near me on Thursday was betting on one of the online apps advertised on Boston TV. He was betting a dollar on whether upcoming pitches were going to be a strike, ball, foul ball, put in play, etc. It was the fastest I’ve seen someone lose $20.
Was I the only one confused by the drophead (secondary headline) in Tuesday’s Sun Chronicle? The front-page story was about a duck rescued a week ago Saturday after being hit by a car. The headline read, “Lucky duck.” The drophead read, “Bird hit by car in Norfolk but survives with help from AOC.”
No, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not in the area. AOC was short for Norfolk’s Animal Control Officer Hillary Cohen.