“They hate us because they ain’t us” is the expression used by Patriots fans in describing the feelings the rest of the nation has toward the six-time Super Bowl champions.
I always thought the rest of the country was simply envious of the success Bob Kraft’s franchise has achieved since their upset win over the St. Louis Rams in 2001. Sure, we’ve been caught with our hand in the cookie jar a few times, but hasn’t every team stolen a cookie or two?
It wasn’t until the Red Sox season come to an end a week ago Friday in the American League Championship Series when I realized how much we are hated.
The end of a playoff run, especially one that was unexpected, is always emotional. What bothered me about the most about last Friday, however, was that we were eliminated by the Houston Astros, the same team that won the 2019 World Series by stealing opponents’ signs and communicating them to teammates in the batter’s box.
I wasn’t happy when the Astros used baseball rules to their advantage when rookie righthander Luis Garcia feigned an injury while getting rocked by the Sox in the second inning of Game 2. Houston’s reliever was able to take as long as he needed (a total of 15 minutes) to warm up before play resumed.
It was obvious to everyone watching that manager Dusty Baker was trying to kill Boston’s momentum by bringing the game to a halt. To borrow a quote from Johnny Most, “Justice prevailed,” and the Red Sox put the game away with eight runs in the first two innings.
There’s no doubt that Bill Belichick would have done the same had he been a baseball manager. Belichick is a mastermind at taking advantage of loopholes in the rules, which isn’t cheating.
I started to believe that the Astros were actually breaking the rules when I heard audio of whistles before Sox pitchers threw fastballs in games 4 and 5. I’m sure you remember those games, Houston hitters smashed those pitches all over and out of Fenway Park to take a one-game lead heading back to Texas.
There are a lot of noises I hear at baseball games, but whistling isn’t one of them.
Let’s not forget Framber Valdex. The rookie righthader looked like Cy Young in holding the Red Sox to only three hits in eight innings in Game 5. There were reports the next day of a greasy substance on the back of his neck and repeated touches of that area before pitches.
It finally hit me in the top of the ninth last Friday, the Houston Astros are the New England Patriots of baseball.
I hate the Astros and their fans not because I’m not one of them. It’s because they cheat.
The varying strike zones of the umpires working behind home plate was also upsetting.
I’ve heard baseball purists argue that an electronic strike zone would take the human element out of the game. If that’s the case, why does the game allow for “no more than two minutes” to review a close play at first base?
There would still be an umpire behind home plate to determine when a batter is hit by a pitch, a ball if foul tipped, a batter checks his swing, a pitcher balks, to call foul or fair balls and, of course, any plays at the plate.
The umpire would wear an earpiece that beeps whenever the ball enters the strike down and he (maybe someday there will be a she) signals if it were a ball or strike. Batters and manager would have no longer have a reason to protest and the game would speed up as a result.
Of course, teams like the Astros would probably find a way to intercept the blue tooth connection and use it to their advantage. I hate those guys!
