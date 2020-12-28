We’re seven days away from my annual column about some of the things I expect to see over the next 12 months. Before I do, let me share some of the predictions made a year ago and whether or not they came true.
I successfully predicted that Joe Biden would secure the Democratic nomination toward the end of a long stretch of primaries.
I successfully predicted that Donald Trump would defeat “Sleepy Joe” and be re-elected to another four-year term … according to Trump and the prime time hosts on Fox News.
I successfully predicted that Trump would pardon the cronies from his 2016 campaign who were convicted and sent to jail, but not his former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.
I successfully predicted that every area incumbent seeking re-election would retain his or her seat up on Beacon Hill.
I successfully predicted the successful merging of Sacred Heart, St. Mark’s and St. Mary’s parishes in North Attleboro.
I successfully predicted the Red Sox would get under the $208 million payroll owner John Henry demanded and that it would come at a cost, a season with more losses than wins.
I successfully predicted that the Bruins would be ousted in the conference semifinals.
I successfully predicted that there would be at least one or more mass shooting and Congress would do nothing. A mass shooting is defined as an incident in which four or more people, excluding the perpetrator(s), are shot in one location at roughly the same time. As of November 30, there were 587 shootings that fit that criteria, resulting in 482 deaths and 2,451 injuries, for a total of 2,933 victims — and Congress has done nothing about it.
I successfully predicted that one or two restaurants in downtown Attleboro would close and the same would be true for downtown North Attleboro. Park Street Alehouse and their sister pub in North, East Street Alehouse, both closed without notice.
I successfully predicted that revenue would decline at Plainridge Park Casino compared to previous years and members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission would drag their feet and not grant Plainridge a full casino license.
I was half right in predicting Charlie Baker’s favorable rating among Massachusetts’ voters would decline as the T continues to break down on a regular basis. His rating was down, but it was because of his measures to save lives in the midst of a pandemic.
I was half right that attendance would be lower at the inaugural Northern Trust FedEx event compared to past tournaments at TPC Boston. It had nothing to do with the tournament not being held on Labor Day weekend, however, as no one was allowed to attend per Gov. Baker’s orders.
I unsuccessfully predicted a recreational marijuana dispensary would open on Route 1 in Plainville, and the sky wouldn’t fall as opponents feared. The store did not open due to delays as a result of the coronavirus.
I unsuccessfully predicted that the North Attleboro football team would return to the MIAA playoffs. No one qualified this year because there was no season.
I unsuccessfully predicted that Congressman Joe Kennedy III would defeat Sen. Edward Markey in the race for the U.S. Senate.
I unsuccessfully predicted that the Celtics would fall short of winning their 18th championship after advancing to the NBA finals. They lost in the conference finals to Miami.
I unsuccessfully predicted that Tom Brady would sign a two-year extension to remain the Patriots’ quarterback after the team agreed to bolster his offensive line and receiving corps in the off season.
I unsuccessfully predicted that six of the eight high school basketball teams (boys and girls at Bishop Feehan, King Philip, North Attleboro and Tri-County) North TV covers would qualify for the MIAA state tournament. Only five of the eight advanced to the tournament.
I unsuccessfully predicted that at least one of the cable companies serving the area would devise another scheme to pocket money intended for cable access stations — thank goodness!
Have a safe and happy 2021!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.