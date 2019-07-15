The sound of the waves occurs every two to three seconds as they crash onto the beach at Days’ Cottage Condominiums. At high tide, the salt water rises to less than 15 yards of the cottage we rent for a week from the first Saturday in July to the next.
Last week marked our 20th consecutive year staying in the cottage named Crocus, and I am sitting at the kitchen table writing this as the ocean makes it rhythmic dance out the window to my left.
Crocus is cottage No. 10 out of 23 and each is named after a different flower. Every cottage is covered with white vinyl siding with a green trim visible from Route 6 when Provincetown first comes into sight.
It wasn’t that long ago when our cottage was sandwiched between my parents in cottage No. 9 and my brother Bob and sister-in-law Linda in cottage No. 11.
There were also a few years when my nephew Michael and his family would rent a cottage and his sister Melissa and her family would rent another. The Gay family accounted for five of the 23 cottages during the first full week in July.
That was when Joe and Cindy Days owned the cottages and rented them to families like ours. Regular readers of my column know that Joe and Cindy sold the Days’ Cottages individually for $399,000. Getting a cottage, therefore, is no longer guaranteed.
We have been fortunate to not only be able to rent a cottage but also stay in the one we have called home for the last two decades.
A lot has changed since Pattie, 3-year-old Bridget and I first moved our belongings into this cottage the afternoon of July 1, 2000.
Our family now only occupies two of the cottages; my nephew bought the cottage he had rented for years and we are lucky that Crocus is still available starting on the first Saturday in July, as the family who owns it takes their vacation in August and continues to rent it the remainder of the summer.
The thing I miss the most about our week in Truro are the people who rented cottage No. 9. There are times when I look over at Violet, as it is called, and have flashbacks to the years when I was a young boy and shared that cottage with my mom and dad. I would give anything to relive those times, even if it were just for a few minutes.
I think of them, especially my mom, when I climb up the three steps of the sea wall directly between our cottage and theirs. My mom was always in the window waving and saying hello.
A long day on the beach usually means an early bedtime — 9 o’clock is not unusual — and the last thing we do before turning in for the night is pull down every shade in our cottage. If not, we are awakened by the sunrise at 5:15 the next morning.
For years when I pulled down the shades on the side facing Violet, I would always see a dark cottage except for the glow of a television screen and the outline of my dad sitting at the kitchen table watching his beloved Red Sox.
That cottage was empty last week, the first time that happened in the two decades we’ve been next door. A scheduling snafu between the condo owner and the people who normally rent last week left it vacant and in the dark every night. In my mind, however, I still saw the glow of a television and the outline of my dad watching the Red Sox.
One thing that will never change is the start of our drive home. Rather than heading south on Shore Road, we always head in the opposite direction and onto Route 6. It’s something we started doing when my parents were still with us. They would stand in front of their cottage and wave as I blared the horn and Pattie, Bridget and I waved back.
The route to exchange those goodbyes was a half-mile out of our way, but was also worth it and would often leave me with a lump in my throat when they were out of sight.
We took that longer route home again on Saturday and still glance toward cottage 9. Through the tears in my eyes, I could see them waving goodbye.
