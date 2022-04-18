“Disgusting” was the word North Attleboro Election Coordinator Pat Dolan used to describe the turnout of only 816 residents, representing 3.7% of all registered voters, who bothered to cast ballots in the town’s annual election earlier this month.
Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby and I used another word, “embarrassing.”
Kirby and I went on to explain that one likely reason for the low turnout was the fact that there was only one contested race with four candidates vying for two three-year seats on the school committee. Those seeking the other positions on the ballot were all unopposed, certainly not what you would expect for a town that boasts about its “North Pride.”
Viewers probably thought I was joking when I said the turnout would have been much higher had residents been given the authority to elect Mike Strachan or one of the other finalists the high school’s head football coach. Sadly, I was serious.
Kirby added that the number of ballots cast represented a small fraction of the total number of parents with children in the town’s schools.
Is it possible I had more love for my daughter back when she was in school than the hundreds of North Attleboro parents of school-age children who sat out the election? The answer is yes, because I would have never missed the opportunity to have a say in the future of her education.
What are the odds that many of the parents who opted not to vote in the town election are the same ones I see on social media criticizing educators and the fellow residents who volunteer their time to serve on the school committee?
Let’s not forget the people who belittled school committee members at multiple meetings for following the directives set by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education regarding masks in schools.
I remember one father telling the North Attleboro School Committee the directives were simply suggestions and they had the authority to rule otherwise. I suppose he was correct, but that action would likely have jeopardized the Chapter 70 state aid the town receives, which makes up a significant portion of the revenue schools receive.
So, how can towns increase turnout?
One suggestion I’ve heard is moving town elections to November to coincide with federal and state elections. While the turnout would definitely be higher, thousands of the residents casting ballots would likely know nothing about the local candidates on the ballot.
With that in mind, the current system might actually be better. I believe you’re better off having a small percentage of the electorate deciding the people who will determine everything from your weekly trash pickup to the men and women who respond in an ambulance when a loved one is in a medical emergency than voters who have little or no knowledge about the stances of the candidates.
The Sun Chronicle dedicates pages every year to candidates seeking seat in local elections. It’s unreasonable to expect this newspaper’s staff to do more.
North TV annually runs lengthy interviews with every candidate in contested races and requires hours of my time chasing down the people on the ballot to make sure they take advantage of the opportunity to share their views on the issues with town residents.
We also organize and host candidate nights featuring debates with local members of the media serving as panelists.
It’s unrealistic to expect our staff to do more.
Solution
It’s fair to ask what the town does to promote their annual elections other than adding a yellow placard to the three signs welcoming people to North Attleboro? The answer is very little — just like every other area town.
“It’s up to the candidates to get residents to the polls,” an official once told me.
I realize it would be too costly to print and mail information similar to the booklets the state sends to every register voter in advance of November elections detailing ballot questions.
What officials in local communities could do is explore the expense of mailing postcards to every registered voter or at least every household with a registered voter detailing the date, times and polling places of an upcoming election.
It may be cost prohibitive, but it may be as simple as using a fraction of the free cash at the end of every fiscal year to better communicate with registered voters.
The postcards could also include links to information on the candidates. In North Attleboro, for example, I would volunteer to conduct interviews earlier than usual so the town could add a QR code to the postcards with a direct link to videos of the candidates explaining their stance on the issues. Towns with local cable channels who don’t compare to North TV’s coverage could provide links to questionnaires the candidates submit to election officials.
Will it work? Who knows. I do know more of the same will result in the continuation of this “disgusting” and “embarrassing” trend.