As an Attleboro resident, the taxes I pay when shopping or dining in my hometown benefit the Massachusetts economy.
My accountant uses an electronic version of the Massachusetts Resident Income Tax Return filed with the state’s Department of Revenue.
They are two of the reasons why I watch Boston’s WCVB Channel 5 every morning to find out how my state government is spending that money. Antoinette, Doug, Cindy and the rest of the Eye Opener team are like family.
That isn’t important to the Federal Communications Commission, however.
The geniuses at the FCC consider Attleboro and the rest of Bristol County part of the Providence-New Bedford market. Cable companies are, therefore, required to deliver channels 6, 10, 12 and other Rhode Island stations into my home, while there is no such requirement for Boston stations.
Those originating from my state capital may be a part of the cable package residents in Bristol County receive, but only if the cable giants and the stations’ owners agree on retransmission fees.
That apparently did not happen when executives from Comcast and Hearst Television, the owners of WCVB, negotiated this year.
In the ultimate news dump (when news is released on a Friday, usually in the afternoon or evening so people will likely miss the announcement), Comcast emailed Xfinity customers the following on Nov. 20: “Today, you have access to two TV stations affiliated with the same national network, one from your local market, and another from a neighboring market.”
“The owner of the station from the neighboring market is insisting we pay additional fees to continue to carry their station in your area. That station offers much of the same content as the one in your local market.”
“In an effort to keep costs down for our customers, we did not accept their proposal. As a result, we will no longer be able to offer the out-of-market station as of December 22, 2020.”
The email then explains how programs set to record on DVR might need to be changed and mentions an app that would allow cable customers to continue watching WCVB’s newscast.
I posted the announcement on Facebook Thursday to see if “friends” of mine were aware of the upcoming move. The responses were immediate.
Kevin from Attleboro answered, “I am not happy about losing WCVB. I enjoy their news as well as ‘Chronicle.’ Also, we in Massachusetts, should have access to Gov. Baker and state policies and not Gov. Raimondo in RI.”
Joan from Acushnet agrees, “I am beyond upset! This whole thing is ridiculous and Comcast is blaming the FCC and Hearst. They’re just doing it for their own profits. I would be happy to drop the RI stations.”
Jay from Middleboro added some historical information, “If a TV station’s signal can be received in the area, it should be able to be retransmitted on cable, as it was before circa 1987.”
Stephen from North Attleboro pointed out Comcast isn’t the only company to blame, “FIOS blocks Fox 25 Boston for the same programming. It’s just blackmail for higher prices.”
Bryan from Attleboro posted, “I like watching WCVB for their news. I live and pay taxes to Mass. and would like to hear my state news, not RI.
Mark from Mansfield replied, “Inclusion of Bristol County into the Providence market does those communities a disservice because we have no interest or stake in RI-based news programming.”
Bob from Attleboro was upset at hearing the news, “I live in Mass. Therefore, I want my ABC affiliate in Boston, not Providence.”
Another Bob from, also from Attleboro, wrote, “Channel 5 is my favorite! I watch the station’s news every morning and every evening. I live in Attleboro, MASS. … not Rhode Island
Jackie from Attleboro wrote, “Not happy about losing channel 5.”
Bill from Norton has already acted, “I bought an HD antenna just to be able to access those (Boston) channels if I want them. I wish we could pressure Comcast, but I live in Norton and they are the only game in town.”
David from North Attleboro is a regular WCVB viewer, “We watch ‘Chronicle’ every night. I would be very disappointed if it was gone.”
Laurie from Attleboro backed my criticism of the FCC, “I considered moving to YouTube TV, but after entering my zip code and seeing the station selections, I realized that I’d lose all the Boston affiliates so I stayed with Comcast.”
Ed from Attleboro agrees, “Our government representatives live here and work in Boston, therefore, we need intelligent news from Boston in order to make good decisions in the voting booth!!”
Gerry and Kathy from Attleboro added, “Channel 5 is one of our three ‘go-to’ channels and certainly the best Boston channel.”
William from Attleboro wrote, “I never received anything in the mail and only heard about it through Facebook.”
Unlike most of those posts, I don’t fault Comcast.
The blame belongs on the doorstep of the FCC, who should be acting in the best interest of the people they serve and not the owners of stations in bordering states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.