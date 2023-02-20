Detective, sergeant, Mr. Coyle, Brian, coot, dad, father-in-law and Da are the names used when addressing Brian Francis Coyle, who died Wednesday after a brief illness.
He held nearly the same number of positions while serving the residents of North Attleboro during his 40 years on the NAPD.
Starting his career in 1963 walking a beat in the downtown, he eventually earned the rank of sergeant, head of detectives and police prosecutor.
He worked some of the darkest cases in the town’s history, including the Cavalieri kidnapping and murder in 1973. I have to believe he thought of his young daughters Lisa and Pattie every day he worked the case.
The other case that impacted him was the abuse by Father James Porter. A devout Catholic and recipient of the prestigious St. Thomas More medal, it was surely difficult to believe at the beginning, but he and his fellow officers pursued the case and justice was served.
He worked those and other cases with his older brother Chief John “Jack” Coyle. With his nephew, Capt. Dan Coyle, the three gave more than 100 years of service to the residents of North Attleboro, a dedication that will unlikely ever be repeated. In my opinion, dedication that needs be recognized in some way by their hometown.
Retired Lt. David Dawes, who was one of his detectives, said it best, “It’s the end of an era.”
Dawes, referring to working cases with the sergeant told me he always found a way to lighten the moment for his men when things were difficult. “It was hard work and long hours but he made it enjoyable.”
One of the names I failed to mention above was “velvet hammer,” as he was known to his colleagues in the Attleboro District Court.
Sgt. Christopher Ciccio, who succeeded the sergeant as the town’s police prosecutor told me, “He was very firm, yet very fair; he knew when someone needed to be punished and when someone needed a second chance.” He often suggested the latter to the presiding judge, especially if the offender were a juvenile.
He knew the impact a moment of poor judgment would have on a youngster in later years and is why he launched a community service program for juvenile offenders at the old Mason Avenue station. Offenders would report to him on Saturday mornings to help wash the fleet of cruisers.
Rather than assign the task to a younger officer, he was there every week to personally work with every kid. The program impacted lives, with at least one of the offenders later becoming an officer.
Those who want to reform policing should follow his model.
It wasn’t always smooth. One Saturday morning, he scolded a teen who reported sporting long hair and an earring. He was tougher, however, on the youngster next to him for smiling and laughing. “You’re kind of a smart aleck, aren’t you? You look like a real wise guy. What did you do, rob a bank?”
“No sir, I’m here because Father Fitzpatrick sent me. I’m making my confirmation and have to do 20 hours of community service,” the young lad answered, a story Coyle shared when he accepted the North Attleboro & Rotary Club’s Distinguished Service Award in 2001.
Although he never served in the new station at the corner of Chestnut and South Washington streets, he always made sure the old station looked like new by serving as the custodian. It wasn’t uncommon for a day to start at 4 a.m. and end at 11 p.m. in the weeks leading up to, back when the Emerald Square mall needed officers to help with the flow of traffic.
Prisoners would often mock the custodian early when he cleaned their cells and then panic later that morning when they saw that same man in a suit standing across from them in court.
Former Court Magistrate Daniel Sullivan once told me how lucky I was to have Brian as a father-in-law. “Family means everything to him, everything he does (including those 19-hour days every December) is for his family.” That family was the result of the marriage to his high school sweetheart, Leonie.
Matrimony would have to wait, however. After graduating from NAHS in 1955, where he was an offensive lineman on the Red Rocketeers’ football team, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served in Okanawa, Japan.
While with the marines, he played football, taking part in the annual Rice Bowl. Now, a post-season college all-star game, the annual match-up pitted the Marines against the Air Force. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that his team was victorious.
He returned to North Attleboro in 1959, married Leonie and had two daughters. The size of the family tripled when Lisa married Mike and I was fortunate to wed Pattie. His proudest role was that of grandfather of Brian, Kerrin and Bridget.
Although he had difficulty communicating at the end, we knew he was concerned about his family after his death. I thought of that Wednesday mere hours after he left us. The entire family was together and laughing over a spilled drink on the kitchen floor.
“They’re going to be OK,” I prayed to him.
“You can rest in peace!”