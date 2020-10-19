The staff at North TV and our colleagues across the nation will celebrate Community Media Day tomorrow.
“Celebrate” might not be the best choice of words. These are not festive times for local cable access stations as more and more cable customers are “cutting the cord” in favor of the multiple internet television services now available.
That will eventually have a negative impact on the number of local programs North TV and our peers will be able to produce.
Our company, for example, received nearly $600,000 less than three years ago from the two cable companies serving North Attleboro. The money represents an agreement Comcast and Verizon have with the town as part of their licenses.
The cable giants are required to pay back 4.5% of the gross revenue they bill in North Attleboro to fund the town’s community, education and government channels.
Do the math and you realize the two companies collected more than $13,300,000 dollars from North Attleboro alone in 2017.
The millions include the cost of cable boxes, remotes, the local advertisements you see on national networks and even purchases on home shopping channels.
It’s important to note that the majority of the funds cable companies receive are then paid to the hundreds of networks they deliver.
ESPN now pays the National Football League nearly $65 million a game or $20 million per hour to cablecast “Monday Night Football.”
The rights fee the 24-hour sports network pays to the league is passed along to the cable giants, who subsequently passes it along to cable subscribers.
Cable companies also pay large fees to CNN, Fox News and all of the other all-news channels. Even the broadcast television stations like Boston’s WCVB and Providence’s WJAR earn fees.
The only channels not guaranteed revenue are the ones delivering your town’s community, educational and governmental events.
That is where the 4.5% mentioned above comes in. The Cable Telecommunications Act of 1982 gave every city and town the right to require cable companies to pay up to 5% of their gross revenue in lieu of taxes to string copper, and now fiber optic, cables above a municipality’s streets.
The percentage is not the same in every community.
I have noticed that municipalities that hired cable attorneys to represent them in license negotiations receive higher percentages (Attleboro receives the maximum of 5%) while the ones who did not receive significantly less (Plainville receives only 1%).
Let me get back to that $600,000 North TV received in 2017.
Revenue the past few years has dropped an average of nearly 5% per year and, if no action is taken, that number should dip below $500,000 in a few years.
Personnel is the major cost in most business and our company is no different. It’s no secret in our building that the elimination of a member of our staff is a real possibility. A position would have already been lost if not for our expansion into Plainville a few years ago.
A smaller staff would obviously result in fewer programs.
The irony is the same cables that deliver television into homes also deliver the internet, but that isn’t covered under the law and municipalities are not permitted to charge a dime.
You may have noticed I did not write a column last week and that was because I was completing a strategic plan to present to North TV’s volunteer board of directors in hopes of offsetting expected losses in cable revenue.
Among the many strategies we will implement is the streaming of all four of our channels and live coverage such as this week’s field hockey and soccer games at North Attleboro’s Beaupre Field.
Current cable subscribers in North Attleboro and Plainville will also be able to access the programs in Hi-Def to watch at any time on any device at no charge. Residents who have already “cut the cable cord” or people living outside of the two communities we serve can access those same programs for a minimal monthly fee.
I realize the money will never replace the revenue we’re losing from the cable companies, but my hope is that it may save a staff position or two down the road. It’s also not fair for the people who don’t pay for cable television to receive the same benefits as those who do.
It’s appropriate that our new website launches tomorrow as part of our acknowledgement of Community Media Day. Please check it out at northtv.net.
My hope is that we can preserve local television for the generations to come.
