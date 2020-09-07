A hoax? Churches full on Easter? I never bought into that line of thinking.
It was why I wasn’t surprised when a medical doctor I know and respect told me last week that I should be prepared for a second wave of coronavirus in the coming months, a prognosis confirmed by infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci the next day.
“Why can’t people simply respect others by wearing their masks and maintaining a safe social distance?” I replied in disgust.
I was speaking from experience, having encountered two of the people whose lives are apparently more important than the rest of us at two Attleboro stores recently.
The first occurred at the Cumberland Farms store in County Square. Pattie and I were on our way home from Attleboro’s compost center and stopped for a fountain soda and iced coffee.
We patiently waited from a safe distance while an older gentleman in front of us pushed the button to fill his plastic cup with Diet Coke when another man came around the corner and did the same less than a foot away from the first.
I thought it was strange but assumed the two men were friends.
We later witnessed the same man standing about two feet away from a woman at the checkout counter. After waiting about 10 seconds, he reached over the woman’s shoulder and flipped a dollar and some change in the direction of the cashier.
“You’re supposed to wait your turn and keep a safe distance,” the young cashier yelled at the man from behind the plexiglass.
“Yeah, next time,” the man said as he laughed and made his way out of the store.
Another display of ignorance occurred while I was waiting to pick up a prescription at the CVS on North Main Street. I noticed a woman approximately my age standing next to a older woman. The senior citizen was apparently her mother.
I was six feet away, as I was supposed to be, but still close enough to hear the younger woman make a prediction that a vaccine will surface on Nov. 4, one day after the presidential election.
She turned her head at that point and I realized her mask was around her chin. Why wasn’t I surprised?
I was tempted to interject with my own prediction that a vaccine — effective or not — will be announced at a White House briefing in the days leading up to the presidential election. I realized, however, that I would be wasting my time because my last name wasn’t MacCallum, Carlson, Hannity or Ingraham.
If you think I’m being too much of a skeptic you haven’t been reading this newspaper. I’ve seen multiple photos of children without masks at summer camps and baseball teams standing close together. I don’t blame the kids; it’s the adults who are responsible for overseeing the children and teens in their care and are the ones ignoring the recommendations of medical experts.
When a second wave does hit, we can thank the type of people I’ve encountered in stores, the camp leaders and coaches overseeing the children in the photos published in this newspaper.
Not so social media
It may be time for me to say farewell to Facebook.
I first joined Mark Zuckerberg’s new website almost 15 years ago in hopes of connecting with friends, many of whom I hadn’t seen in years.
Milestones in those friends lives and photos of their families are my favorite postings.
Unfortunately, typical of today’s political climate, the majority of the posts are comments on the presidential race and/or the Black Lives Matter protests.
Unlike the encounters at Cumberland Farms and CVS, I’ve responded to my “friends” postings and ended up in lengthy exchanges even though it’s obvious they’re never going to change my view and I’ll never change theirs. It is why I have started blocking the posts of people who write or share memes that hint of racism.
I got into an exchange with one individual last week. Although his post wasn’t necessarily racist, the constant theme of his comments and memes make his views about immigrants and people of color perfectly clear.
We are no longer “friends!”
