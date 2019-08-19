My participation in the 59th edition of the Attleboro Area Golf Championship was limited to play-by-play of the final groups at Norton Country Club’s 18th green on Sunday.
I considered trying to qualify for the “City Open,” as it is affectionately known by most local golfers, but the chance of posting the needed score was unlikely considering the limited numbers of rounds I am now able to play.
“Will I ever get a chance to play again?” I thought to myself as the leaders approached the green. That was one of many thoughts that have taken place inside this gray-haired head of mine. Here are some of the others I’ve had recently:
- The changes the AAGA committee have made to their annual championship have drastically reduced the length of the competitive rounds, making it more enjoyable for participants and patrons alike. It’s important to note that the improvements wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of the four golf courses: Foxborough, Heather Hill, Norton and Wentworth.
- Wouldn’t it be great if TPC Boston made its championship layout available for one of the rounds of the best local tournaments in the country?
- I would think traditionalists would be excited that North Attleboro will be playing their high school football games again at Community Field this fall, although the circumstances are unfortunate. The home and visiting stands at the Beaupre Field can no longer be used and will either need to be repaired or replaced. I’ve heard from a number of old-timers who didn’t like the high school field due to the distance from the stands to the gridiron.
- It has now been more than two weeks since American citizens were gunned down while shopping at a Walmart in Texas and on a street in Ohio. The action taken by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell since then? Next to nothing.
- I never know which columns will generate the most emails. The story of the cottages we stay in every year in Truro always result in a dozen or so responses, while last week’s fictitious phone call between McConnell and National Rifle Association President Wayne LaPierre sparked none.
- Donald Trump impressed me in the immediate aftermath of the two attacks by domestic terrorists by stating he would push for the expansion of background checks for people wanting to buy guns. Wayne LaPierre apparently got in his ear, as he backed away from that position at a campaign rally in New Hampshire last week. Trump claims that mental illness is now the reason for the ongoing massacres. That makes me feel better since Trump’s party is always fighting for additional money during budget debates for mental health and other services for those in need, right?
- Speaking of the Grand Old Party, of which I am a member until the next time I’m at Attleboro’s city hall, I always thought they stood for fiscal conservatism. The party’s deficit hawks are apparently a dying breed, however. The budget deal announced last month requires the U.S. to borrow a quarter for every dollar the government spends. Budget deficits are nearing $3 trillion. I can find comfort knowing we have a leader with experience getting out of financial problems through bankruptcy.
- I’m starting to believe the only Democrat who can defeat Trump is billionaire activist Tom Steyer; he has many of the traits that attracted voters to Donald during the last campaign. In a little more than a month, he has cleared the donor threshold required by the Democratic National Committee in order to participate in the next debate in Houston. He has also hit at least 2 percent in three recent polls and needs to reach that mark in one more, the other requirement. Many might remember Steyer as the man who personally bought television ads that first aired over a year ago calling for Trump’s impeachment.
- What do you call the controversy between Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux and City Councilor Todd Kobus over the latter’s decision to transport a suicidal man to the hospital? An election year.
