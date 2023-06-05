A column I wrote more than a decade ago came to mind on Friday morning when I was watching Cindy Fitzgibbon on Boston’s WCVB Channel 5 and Christina Erne on Providence’s WJAR Channel 10.
I was watching the meteorologists in hopes of finding out if the North TV staff would be covering North Attleboro High School’s graduation later that night for the live cablecast and stream.
We would not be. School officials announced shortly after noon that the event would be postponed to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Attleboro and Seekonk opted to move inside and then, Seekonk opted to move their graduation to Saturday as well.
Fortunately for parents of the AHS grads, the larger gymnasium in the new building allows access to everyone with a ticket (four per student). In the past, families were forced to decide which grandparent or sibling would get bumped when the weather forced an inside event.
The other benefit of the new gym or the “Hangar,” as it should be called because of the historical connection to bombardiers, is air conditioning. Parents no longer need to fan themselves with programs, a common sight in the past.
The column I referred to earlier was about approaching snowstorms and the resulting decisions school superintendents are forced to make. They are off the hook at most local schools when it comes to graduations, however, as their principals are responsible for making the decision when inclement weather is forecast.
Here are a handful of other thoughts I had on Friday:
I had the opportunity earlier that day to witness one of the things that makes North Attleboro a special community. I was delivering documents to the town’s elementary schools and noticed high school seniors from NAHS, Bishop Feehan and Tri-County dressed in their caps and gowns outside the schools they once attended.
They were waiting for the cue to march past current students lining the hallways, holding signs of encouragement and applauding the soon-to-be grads. It was pretty cool.
It’s not uncommon for me to watch productions of other cable access stations to see how we stack up. I’ve even picked up an idea or two of how we might improve.
I was watching a meeting of the Somerset Board of Selectmen last week and was amazed to learn that the cable access corporation hasn’t provided pre-election or a special after the polls close featuring the results, doesn’t cablecast the annual town meeting live, doesn’t show high school games “because the coaches are afraid it will give opponents an advantage” and other events covered by almost every other access group.
That was followed by the most extreme case of falling on a sword I’ve ever seen. Two of the three selectmen actually blamed their predecessors for the poor quality cable subscribers have put up with over the past 20 years because the cable group hadn’t been given benchmarks.
Can you imagine getting away with that in this area?
There is no question in my mind that the letter ‘D’ or ‘R’ following the names in voting lists certainly impacts the way the individuals look at politics. I witnessed it firsthand when two people I am close to visited my office within a three-hour span last week.
The first commented on Joe Biden not getting credit for his many accomplishments since he took office. The second discussed how poor of a job Biden is doing.
I’m smart enough not to say which one I agree with. Whatever the letter following your name is, can we all agree footage of the president falling on multiple occasions does not help his chances if Democrats make him the party’s nominee next year?
I can’t believe I actually agree with an opinion expressed by my colleague whose column appears each Friday in The Sun Chronicle.
Addressing the debt ceiling, Bob Foley wrote, “The reality is there seems to be few, if any adults running the government. What’s the answer? Replace them all.”
So, let’s do it. I’ll start with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lauren Boebert and Dianne Feinstein.
I’m not only picking women, there’s also Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Matt Gaetz and Bernie Sanders.
I didn’t forget “Good luck with the winter storm, I’m on my way to vacation in Mexico,” Teddy Cruz. He would be in the second wave, along with many others.
Do yourself a favor and check out the moving speech given by Town Manager Michael Borg during North Attleboro’s May 27 Memorial Day service on northtv.net. The former army colonel described in detail the times he attended services for fallen soldiers. “I can still hear that (taps) ringing in my ears,” he said.
You would have a hard time convincing me that the eight politicians mentioned above love their country nearly as much as the fallen soldiers in Borg’s remarks.