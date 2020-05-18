The last eight weeks — yes, it’s been that long since Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state-at-home advisory for the state’s residents — have passed in the blink of an eye. A number of questions have come to mind during that time, 21 to be exact. In an attempt to lighten the mood, 11 of the 21 are listed in the form of a joke, even if it’s sad that they even have to be asked.
Have you heard the one about letters to the editor unhappy with a columnist’s opinion while not being able to dispute one fact cited?
Would it be wrong to think P.T. Barnum would have made a fortune feasting on the gullibility of these people and the trust they have in their leader?
Have you heard the one about the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down the order by the state’s governor intended to save people’s lives?
Would it also be unlawful to bar residents from that state and others with irresponsible leadership from entering Massachusetts?
Have you heard the one about the professional sports league (Major League Baseball) and its players’ association bickering over how they’re going to divide billions of dollars at a time a record number of Americans are filing for unemployment?
Would it be wrong to hope the league’s selfishness results in the game, as we know it, collapsing?
Have you heard the one about Massachusetts Republicans who don’t like Charlie Baker because he isn’t conservative enough for their tastes and then protest outside of the Statehouse when he takes the most one of the nation’s most guarded approaches to battling the coronavirus pandemic?
Would it be wrong to assume those are the same people who constantly poll that they approve of Donald Trump’s performance during the pandemic?
Have you heard the one about the Senate Majority Leader who considers federal aid to states struggling with expenses incurred during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic as a “Blue State Bailout?”
Would it be wrong to expect Mitch McConnell to show appreciation for the times (it’s happened more than once) the federal government rushed funding after a tornado hit his home state of Kentucky?
Have you heard the one about the Democrats who still think Hillary Clinton was an excellent nominee in 2016 and refuse to admit their choice handed the presidency to Trump?
Would it be wrong to predict they’ve done it again by nominating Joe Biden and handing Trump four more years?
Have you heard the one about members of two political parties who are more concerned about their own party’s success than that of the nation?
Would it be wrong for Americans to wonder if the country George Washington once called “the Great Experiment” has failed and we might be better off separating into two countries 155 years after the end of the Civil War?
Have you heard the one about people rushing to book cruises in spite of the fact that many people believe the ships are like huge petri dishes?
Would it be wrong to hope the president refuses to allow those ships to dock when there is another outbreak onboard?
Have you heard the one about Massachusetts requiring restaurants to apply for revised liquor licenses if they want to serve alcohol outdoors during this pandemic?
Would it be wrong to expect these state agencies to use common sense and simply expand the areas those licenses cover?
Have you heard the one about cities willing to shut down streets in their centers on weekend nights to allow restaurants without parking lots to set up tables and chairs in front of their businesses?
Would it be wrong to want communities in our area to take this step by setting up detours even if it might be an inconvenience to some residents?
Have you heard the one about the local radio talk show host who has to write letters to the editor of this newspaper in order for residents to know what he’s thinking?
