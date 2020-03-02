When I walked into Attleboro’s Ward 2 polling place the night of March 2, 2016, I knew the presidential candidate I was going to give my vote.
I asked for a Republican ballot, walked to the booth and filled in the bubble next to the name of Donald J. Trump.
My hope at the time was that a businessman, a non-politician, might be able to turn Washington around. I even thought he might somehow bring the two parties together. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
While I might have been naïve four years ago, that’s no longer the case. I even made the decision to leave the Republican party because no one on the right side of the aisle has the courage, other than Mitt Romney, to stand up to the bully on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Trump does deserve credit for one thing: he hasn’t derailed the economy Barack Obama brought back from life support.
I’ll walk into the Ward 2 polling place tomorrow as an unenrolled voter and will opt for a Democratic ballot.
Which is too bad, I was hoping to give a vote to Catherine Roman and Shawn Dooley to serve on the Republican State Committee. I don’t think I’ve met either of the two, but I know that Betty Poirier endorses Roman and the people of Plainville speak highly of Dooley, who serves as their state representative.
Roman and Dooley are hoping to defeat Patricia Saint Aubin in her bid to win reelection to the state committee. She wouldn’t get my vote due to her advertising and Facebook page, which shows she is a huge fan of the president.
A picture she posted of herself at what appears to be Trump’s rally in Manchester last month reminds me of the famous photos of girls in the Ed Sullivan Theater the night the Beatles performed, “I want to hold your hand.”
Another shows her holding a sign that reads, “Women for Trump.” Those women apparently condone Trump boasting to Billy Bush before a 2005 “Access Hollywood” interview that he can grab women by the crotch because he’s a celebrity. So much for the #MeToo movement.
So, which presidential candidate will get my vote?
Joe Biden seemed to be the candidate most likely to defeat Trump. The primary campaign shows that Joe has lost his fastball and I fear he’d be easy fodder for the president.
Bernie Sanders will probably win the nomination and a Bernie vs. Trump debate would certainly be great entertainment, but Trump has already labeled him as a socialist and Sanders’ inability to explain how he was going to pay for Medicare for all, free college, etc. during a recent “60 minutes” interview scares me.
Elizabeth Warren might carry her home state tomorrow and she might trick Trump into making a sexist remark during a televised debate. I don’t find Warren likeable and can’t give her my vote.
Amy Kobuchar seems like a great person and has shined at times on the debate stage. Maybe she’ll have a better chance in four years. Not this year, however.
Tom Steyer was my guy until he actually qualified for the debates and has been unremarkable in the national spotlight. Sure, he’d call Trump a liar and a fraud during the debates, but that alone won’t win him the presidency.
Then there’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the most intelligent, articulate candidate I’ve seen on the network’s Sunday news programs. Not only that, he’s the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., home of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and he’s the doppelganger of Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.
(Both Steyer and Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race after this column was written.)
I don’t see the rest of the country electing a married gay man, even when that man is running against Trump. Maybe in another four years.
My decision will probably be made when I scroll down the list of names while filling out my ballot early tomorrow night.
In the end, I don’t think it’s going to matter.
Like most movies, the sequel is always worse than the original and the next four years could be the scariest this country has ever seen.
