The next time I attend a funeral at North Attleboro’s St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception church will be too soon.
Don’t get me wrong. It is a beautiful building and I often find myself admiring the altar, walls, stained glass windows and ceiling instead of focusing on the homily I’m supposed to be absorbing.
My issue with St. Mary’s is that I only attend Mass there when there is a funeral and there have been three involving family in the past six months alone.
The first was held on March 9 for the husband of Pattie’s cousin Melissa.
Chris Cornetta, left, was stricken while clearing his driveway of snow five days earlier. The North Attleboro firefighter was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. The turnout that Saturday morning — including hundreds of firefighters from North Attleboro and other communities — was standing room only.
Cornetta, a longtime Patriots’ fan and season ticket holder, was honored by the team earlier this month during the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers by posting a tribute on the electronic message boards between the first and second levels, “Tonight we remember firefighter and season ticket holder Chris Cornetta. Let’s have one more!”
The latter a reference to the phrase Chris would often say when he didn’t want a good time with family and friends to come to an end.
Team owner Robert Kraft also made extra tickets available so family members could attend the first game since Cornetta’s death.
The second of the three funerals was extra special because the Rev. David Costa, transferred to serve parishes in Somerset and Swansea at the end of June, returned to St. Mary’s for Lenore Paquin’s Mass of Christian burial on Aug. 21.
Paquin, right, the cousin and close friend of my father-in-law, was best known as North Attleboro’s public health nurse for more than a quarter century. She also organized a number of kitchens and distributed food for families in need. That tradition is now named in her honor; “Lenore’s Pantry” and today serves hundreds of the town’s families throughout the year.
I remember walking down the many steps at the front of St. Mary’s after that Mass marveling at the impact one woman had made on her hometown. She certainly played a huge role in making North Attleboro the community it is today.
The third funeral Mass was held Thursday for Pattie’s uncle after Timothy “Tippy” Coyle, left, joined his parents, son, nephews and cousins five days earlier.
The former chief mechanic for the North Attleboro DPW, game warden, call firefighter and park commissioner was the youngest of the Coyle brothers and lived in the family homestead most of his life with his loving wife Cindy.
Tippy was one of those people who always made others laugh and you never knew what he was going to say next.
I loved sitting in a room and listening to the four brothers and their lone sister (Jack, Brian, Mike, Tippy and Anne) tell stories about growing up in the house at the corner of Peck and James streets. It’s a wonder the house is still standing.
Tippy loved animals.
The fourth paragraph of his obituary read, “He had a special place in his heart for animals and donated many animals to the World War I Park Zoo.”
While delivering the eulogy about his father, Sean joked about never knowing what animal he and his brothers would find in the backyard when coming home after school.
I imagine Tippy being welcomed by not only the loved ones who predeceased him, but also by St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
German philosopher Immanuel Kant wrote, “We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals.”
If that is true, Tippy had the biggest heart of anyone I’ve known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.