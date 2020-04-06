The first I heard of Tony Calcia’s passing was when my brother Bob texted me a week ago Friday afternoon asking if it was true, I’m sure hoping that I would tell him that it was not.
I immediately sent a text to Hockomock Area YMCA President Ed Hurley. Tony had worked for Ed as one of the Y’s vice presidents and would surely have been one of the first to know, I thought.
Moments before Ed was able to return my text, Mark Fisher called to tell me the sad news. Mark knew that I had worked for Tony as the YMCA’s marketing director before coming to North TV in 2006.
The first time I saw Tony was on the sideline of a high school football game when he was working on the chain gang for his beloved Red Rocketeers. Tony always dressed for the occasion and was hard to miss, especially with the pom -pom on top of his red tam hat.
I specifically remember my first interaction with Tony; it was on a Friday night at the North Attleboro’s North End Club. Art Chase, Chris Lyle and I had just called a Red Rocketeers’ football game at Community Field for channel 8 in Attleboro and channel 27 in North Attleboro.
The three of us were young, brash and controversial and thought nothing of criticizing coaches on local cable. Although always respectful, coaching staffs weren’t always warm and fuzzy especially when we tried to crash their after-game hangout.
Polite, but chilly would be an appropriate description for the reception we received walking into the pub at the end of North Washington Street.
Friends of Tony know that he was one of the kindest people on this planet and he was that night, as well, by helping to make our announcing team feel at ease.
He even went out to his car as I was leaving to give me a red hat with NAHS Red Rocketeers embroidered on the front — a hat that I still have decades later.
That gesture was the start of a long friendship.
Our lives intertwined many times since that night, beginning with the tens of hours we spent creating a highlight video for the 1987 Red Rocketeers football team and then again in 1988.
He invited me a few years later to co-host a weekly high school football show with him on North Attleboro’s local cable channel.
When Comcast eliminated the staffs operating their local cable channels and I was without a job in 2003, Tony and Hurley hired me at the YMCA.
I reported directly to Tony and meetings in his office during the fall would eventually lead to discussions about high school football games the previous week and those on the schedule for the upcoming Friday and Saturday.
He loved every second he dedicated to Big Red football and being part of that team, being in the locker room before a big game and listening to Ray Beaupre, Paul Sullivan and Donnie Johnson address the team.
One day he called me in to listen to a recording of a speech Beaupre gave before his last game as head coach, a Thanksgiving Day game at Attleboro. It was obvious he knew the speech by heart. When it was over, he looked at me and said, “That’s why North Attleboro beats Attleboro on Thanksgiving.”
Tony loved to entertain whether it was singing or telling jokes. I’ll always remember him telling jokes, whether it was at the bar at Highland Country Club when he was a member there decades ago, while emceeing the annual Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame Banquet or while waiting for the start of one of Hurley’s cabinet meetings at the Y.
He was always one of the people laughter the most after one of his jokes.
It’s hard to imagine during this pandemic, but the word infectious also has a positive meaning and Tony’s laugh certainly spread around a room faster than any virus could.
The last time I saw Tony was a week before he passed away. We talked about how great he looked and felt after losing 165 pounds and beamed when I told him he now weighs less than me.
Tony was so looking forward to his pending retirement and relocation to Biloxi, Mississippi. Why Biloxi? He told me the cost of living is among the lowest in the nation and it has a casino.
Upon hearing the news, a friend of mine said the timing of Tony’s passing wasn’t fair.
While I can understand that sentiment, I also view his death as the ultimate peace and comfort … and in a place much nicer than Biloxi!
