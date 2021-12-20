My wife Pattie and I decided not to go crazy on gifts for each other this Christmas, taking a lot of pressure off me going into Saturday morning.
That doesn’t mean, however, my creativity in selecting gifts is taking a holiday this holiday as you’ll see in the following list of my special gifts published every year at this time:
To the residents of The Sun Chronicle area: An end to the COVID pandemic.
To those of you who still refuse to get a vaccination: The realization that your “right” to not get vaccinated is extending the length of the pandemic for the rest of us while also jeopardizing the lives of every person you encounter. You also have the “right” to own a gun, but you’re not allowed to fire it into the air and endanger others. It’s what anti-vaxers are doing on a daily basis.
To the administration, doctors, nurses and other staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital: The present you were unable to use last year, a long vacation to the destination of your choosing. I have seen firsthand over the past couple of weeks the stress you are under and don’t know how you do it.
To the smokers of wacky tobacky: The benefits of competition. A few years ago, I wished you a place to purchase recreational marijuana. With dispensaries in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville and other area communities next year, customers will not only be able to have more places to find their favorite strain, but will hopefully pay less.
To Father Craig Pregana and Father Rodney Thibeault: Clones for the two men who oversee St. John the Evangelist Parish in Attleboro and the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, respectively. Pregana is responsible for St. John’s Church and the soon to be Holy Ghost Chapel, St. John’s school and St. John’s cemetery. Thibeault is responsible for Sacred Heart Church, St. Mark’s Church, St. Mary’s Church, Saint Mary and Sacred Heart school and St. Mary’s cemetery.
To the members of TPC Boston and area golf fans: Another PGA tournament. It doesn’t even have to be a FedEx Cup event. I don’t see that happening, however, especially after seeing the club’s grounds crew last week removing the paved walkways leading into the club. It makes me wonder if they know something we don’t.
To former North Attleboro town administrator and interim town manager Michael Gallagher: Success in your new role as the interim town administrator in Somerset and the same type of relationship with the town’s cable access corporation as you had with North TV.
To businesses in downtown Attleboro and the city’s leaders: The type of collaboration your counterparts in North Attleboro have. The town now has two groups promoting event such as the annual Santa Parade and block party, both of which bring thousands of people to the downtown. Add to that the “Big Red Bucks” promotion town manager Michael Borg hopes to launch after the first of the year and you have the model for other communities to duplicate.
To Chris, Jared and Kevin at North TV: Comcast and Verizon checks for the months of October, November and December that mirror the ones we received for the previous quarter when revenue exceeded the amount for the previous three months. It used to be the norm, it is now the exception.
To the residents of North Attleboro and Plainville who have “cut the cord” and are no longer cable subscribers: A North TV Insider subscription. Although the $2.99 monthly fee won’t replace the money we lose when you cancel cable, every penny counts. A subscription also allows North TV Insiders the ability to watch our programs in HD on any device anytime, anywhere.
To my wife Pattie: Continued success in your role as interim director of the Franklin Public Schools Lifelong Learning Institute.
To my daughter Bridget: A strong finish to your second year as a teacher and your first at North Attleboro’s Roosevelt Avenue School.
To Pattie and Bridget: The letter inviting the three of us to spend the first week of July in cottage 10 at Days’ Condominiums again this year. It would be Pattie’s 30th, Bridget’s 26th and my 52nd spending that week in North Truro.
To my family members and friends: A safe and healthy new year.
To myself: Good news when doctors meet with me next week after analyzing the results of my 24 hours of wearing a Holter heart monitor. Happy holidays!
