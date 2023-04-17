I feel bad for the people who constantly write letters to the editor of this newspaper critical of North Attleboro’s town manager and members of the town’s council.
A regular reader might think the authors of those letters know the needs of the town’s buildings and schools. You might also get the impression they are privy to every detail of assembling the town’s operating budget.
Most importantly, you probably think the views they express on this page are shared by a significant percentage of the town’s population. The April 4 election proved that’s not the case.
More about that later.
First, let’s take a look back at the progress the town has made since I started covering North Attleboro more than 17 years ago as North TV’s executive director.
I remember every year recording the program about the approaching fiscal year budget. I would almost always begin with this question, “How many positions are being eliminated?”
That is, of course, no longer the case. In fact, the budget for the fiscal year that begins 10 weeks from this coming Saturday calls for the addition of eight people: four police officers, two other fulltime positions and two part-timers.
I’d be misleading you if I didn’t point out the passage of a Proposition 2½ override more than a decade ago and the role it played in the turnaround. It’s not the only reason North Attleboro continues to head in a positive direction, however.
The people writing letters to the editor either don’t realize, or are simply ignoring the impact the conservative approach town officials have made in preparing their annual budgets and the diligence of department heads and the town’s employees in using every penny wisely. The result has been record amounts of free cash that allows the town to better serve its residents.
After the passage of a change in the form of government, the first town council made sure a plan was in place to bolster the town’s stabilization fund to recommended levels. The more a town has in reserve, the better the bond rating. The better the bond rating, the less interest has to be paid as part of the annual operating budget.
North Attleboro now pays cash for capital items they had to bond for in the past. That approach and new growth expected in the next few years may allow the town to pay it’s share for a new Tri-County Regional Technical High School as part of their annual budget. Can you imagine that 17 years ago?
Free cash, along with money from the federal government, has also helped pay for feasibility studies for a renovated/expanded or new North Attleboro High School and a desperately needed new fire station.
A new senior center is also in the works and will most likely be the first project completed.
I’m sure you’ll be reading letters in the coming weeks critical of the town’s new plan to purchase the former Donley Manufacturing building (I’m showing my age by calling it that) from Fisher College for a new COA, senior center, regional food pantry and more.
The former Allen Avenue School was originally planned for that facility, but the town learned the cost to renovate the building and bring it up to code is higher than anticipated due to inflation, supply shortages and other factors impacting every facet of the economy.
Town Manager Michael Borg told me while recording his monthly cable show, purchasing the former Fisher College and renovating it to meet the town’s needs could be up to $2 million less than their original plan.
The building across from Mason Field is also centrally located, while the former school property will most likely be sold, resulting in even more savings.
I started this column by claiming the writers of the letters you see on this page are in the minority. That is based on a fact viewers of North TV have brought to my attention over the years in the days following our annual election night coverage.
Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby and I were often critical of the turnout as part of the night’s analysis. In addition to numerous emails, a few of you voiced your displeasure with those comments in this newspaper.
The common theme was that we did not understand. A low turnout represents residents are simply happy with town leaders. A higher turnout, on the other hand, would signal voters wanted change.
Based on that, I can say last year’s 3.7% and the 8.1% turnout earlier this month is a sign residents are happy with the decisions town officials are making.
The headline above one of the letters to the editor I mentioned said it best, “It seems North Attleboro voters voted by not voting.”
Another appropriated headline would have been, “Keep up the good work!”