Although the majority of my columns include opinions on a few subjects, it’s been nearly three months since I’ve dedicated all of my allotted space to only opinions. Here they are:
• I am of the opinion that Donald Trump is guilty of at least some of the accusations being made against him.
The adage, “Where there’s smoke there’s fire,” comes to mind whenever another charge is made against the former president; there’s certainly enough smoke to convince me he needs to be locked up.
Some of that smoke is being blown by Trump directly into the faces of his supporters. For example, the MAGA-man wasted no time in claiming that if potentially damning evidence is found in his Mar-a-Lago home must than it was the FBI who had put it there.
The fact that many in his base will believe that and his claims that the 2020 election was stolen should scare the hell of out of the rest of us not under the Trump trance.
I believe every time someone believes one of his lies a small piece of democracy dies.
• I am of the opinion that the former president will have difficulty defending himself if a member of his base murders an FBI agent, an action being called for on right wing social media sites. One, who had stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, tried to do so on Thursday but fortunately failed before being killed by law enforcement.
The killing of a federal agent would likely result in a civil trial against the man responsible for the baseless lie. I can see Trump invoking his Fifth Amendment rights, as he did more than 440 times during a deposition Wednesday in New York.
Trump, of course, told his base years ago, “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
The gullibility of his base would be funny if it weren’t true. Watching this unfold over the last decade allows me to fully understand how Adolph Hitler rose to power.
• I am of the opinion that Lindsey Graham must wear a strong brace under his suit coats. How else would a man without a backbone be able to stand?
It was probably prescribed by the same orthopedic doctor who gave Ted Cruz his.
• I am of the opinion that elected officials should be accountable when not upholding their oath to defend the constitution.
How else would you explain a story on the Religion page of a recent Sun Chronicle (“The problem with Christian nationalists,” Weekend Edition, Aug. 6-7).
The article, by Samuel Perry, read: “Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, recently said, ‘The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church.” Boebert called the separation of church and state “junk.”
It sounds like her loyalty is to her church and not the country she is elected to serve.
• I am of the opinion that it was smart for the Diocese of Fall River, in a statement read at Masses in North Attleboro last week, to include the sentence, “The alleged misconduct does not involve a minor.”
The story about child abuse decades ago at St. Mary’s was the first reported in the nation and there are still deep scars as a result of the actions of former priest James Porter and the coverup that followed by diocesan officials.
Last week’s statement made it clear that wasn’t the case with the Rev. Rodney Thibeault.
I like to think I’m a good judge of character and I firmly believe Father Rodney is a good man worthy of our support and, of course, prayers.
The trolls on social media attacking him, the Catholic church and this newspaper for breaking the story need to get a life.
• I am of the opinion that Mike Strachan, wearing North Attleboro red and white again, facing off against assistant coaches who were on the Red Rocketeers’ sideline last year, will make for a memorable Thanksgiving Day game.
What a way to start the rivalry’s next century!