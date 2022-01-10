Christmas gifts on Dec. 20, a look back at predictions for 2021 on Dec. 27 and what might happen on Jan. 3 … it’s been a while since I’ve shared opinions. After all, there is a reason my weekly contributions are placed on the Opinion Page.
I am of the opinion that Tucker Carlson is a punk after checking Fox News Thursday night to see how the network was covering the first anniversary of the assault on the Capitol building. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was Carlson’s guest and, although I not a fan of Cruz, even I was uncomfortable seeing him grovel before Carlson after using the word “terrorists” Wednesday to describe the mob that carried out the insurrection. Cruz repeatedly walked back his use of the word as the host repeatedly told him, “I guess I just don’t believe you.”
I am of the opinion that conservatives who accused the media as biased after they reported the inability of Americans to get tested for COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic haven’t acknowledged that the Biden administration is also being questioned about the lack of tests. Joseph Biden deserves the negative stories I’ve seen on NBC and read in this paper and others, as did the former president.
I am of the opinion that hospitals should once again offer elective surgeries. The decision to delay them has had a negative impact on hospitals across the country, including our own Sturdy Memorial Hospital. A string of 34 consecutive years of revenue over expenses ended in 2021, thanks in part to suspending elective surgeries in order to treat the number of area residents who refuse to get the COVID vaccine. While I agree that those residents have the legal right to endanger their own lives, their actions may eventually limit the ability of our local hospital to care for the rest of us who are being proactive in the midst of a pandemic.
I am of the opinion that Amazon Prime’s “The Tender Bar” is one of the best movies the company has produced. The film, based on the memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer, deserves nominations for Best Supporting Actor for Ben Affleck, Best Director for George Clooney and Best Picture when Academy Awards nominations are announced next month.
I am of the opinion that the 4.5 million Americans who voluntarily left their jobs in November as part of “The Great Resignation” should never receive a penny from their state and federal government should they need it.
I am of the opinion that area communities did a remarkable job cleaning up after Friday’s snowstorm considering DPW directors have been scrambling to find drivers to clear streets and parking lots. Not only was every street on my way home from North TV down to the pavement, the sidewalk plow made its way up our road early that evening.
I am of the opinion that Paul Heroux has every right to seek higher office two months after being elected to a third term as Attleboro’s mayor. I’m sure I wasn’t the only voter who wasn’t surprised when reading the story on the front page of Tuesday’s Sun Chronicle that Heroux is considering a run for one of two offices in November’s midterm elections. Those of you who didn’t see it coming weren’t reading the tea leaves correctly.
I am of the opinion that members of the former St. Vincent de Paul parish featured in a recent Sun Chronicle article will reconsider and once again take part in their annual Holy Ghost Festival. While it’s true the parish no longer exists in an official capacity, the church and its mission remain and is still the home of Portuguese and Spanish Masses for area residents. The decree by Bishop Edgar da Cunha of the Fall River Diocese will make the Catholic community of Attleboro stronger.
