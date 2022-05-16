It’s been more than two months since I’ve dedicated this space solely to my opinions and since that is the name of this page, I feel like I should:
I am of the opinion that Republicans are going to easily win November’s midterm elections. While there have been a number of factors out of the Biden administration’s control, the president and his fellow Democrats have been one step behind on almost every challenge they’ve faced.
I am of the opinion that Democrats upset about the answers given by Supreme Court nominees about abortion have to remember where the hearings were held. Did they really think someone in Washington, D.C., even under oath, was going to tell the truth?
I am of the opinion that things wouldn’t be much better if the man Biden defeated in 2020 was still in office. I do wonder, however, what he would have done when Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. After all, the former president wasn’t a big fan of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while always showing a great deal of respect for the Russian leader.
I am of the opinion that NATO should have done more to help Ukraine. Did they really believe Putin worries about sanctions? It’s not as if the Russian people are going to vote him out of office. They don’t even know the truth about Putin’s war thanks to the restrictions he puts on their media.
I am of the opinion that a large percentage of the American public are selfish. It sickens me to see innocent men, women and children slaughtered by Russian soldiers and then hear people complain about the price of bread. These people obviously don’t follow world events. If they did, they’d realize that Ukraine produces almost a fifth of the world’s high-grade wheat.
I am of the opinion that Massachusetts Republicans will hand the governor’s office to Maura Healey if they make Geoff Diehl their nominee to succeed Charlie Baker in November. The disciple of the former president would have an easy win in the south, but has no chance here.
I am of the opinion that a MAGA rally will be held in Bristol County this fall in support of longtime incumbent Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
I am of the opinion that the Let’s Go Brandon store on Route 1 in North Attleboro is an embarrassment to this area. Those of you who know what “Let’s go Brandon” really means know what I am talking about. Our country is better than this.
I am of the opinion that the sale of the Emerald Square Mall revealed by North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg last week will be a major plus for not only the town but the entire area.
I am of the opinion that the people upset about the number of apartments planned for Attleboro’s center don’t understand economic development. I envision a center on the rise by the end of the decade with new restaurants and businesses.
I am of the opinion that the city will miss out on another summer of hosting a beer garden at Highland Park. Local breweries and distilleries are a hot commodity and an outdoor site would bring people and dollars into Attleboro.
I am of the opinion that Attleboro will miss out on a once in a lifetime opportunity if they don’t approve Mayor Paul Heroux’s request to spend surplus funds to construct a performing arts pavilion at Highland Park.
The structure would be built in the hollow of the golf course’s former fifth hole and would utilize the parking put in place on the former sixth and eighth holes for the employees of the contractor of the new high school.
The city has invested millions of dollars on outdoor athletic facilities (including the new artificial turf baseball, softball and soccer fields on Drummond Street) for the youth of Attleboro who love sports. It’s fair to ask what outdoor venue has been built for those with an interest in the performing arts.
The proposed pavilion would be ideal for future Independence Day celebrations and the city’s fireworks that follow, summer concerts, theater productions and maybe even the type of concerts East Providence’s Bold Point Park hosts.
Attleboro had the option to purchase the park only because past city councilors had the vision to grant the golf course special recreation zoning. Current councilors can have that same impact for future generations.